Rosen’s bill would bar tariffs on groceries without congressional approval

The Nevada senator wants lawmakers to bar the Trump administration from levying tariffs on food and agriculture-based products without congressional approval.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen wants lawmakers to prohibit President Donald Trump’s administration from levying tariffs on food and agriculture-based products without congressional approval, according to a bill the Nevada Democrat was introducing Thursday.

If passed, the “No Tariffs on Groceries Act” would mandate that the president obtain congressional approval before imposing the fees, according to Rosen’s office.

A similar bill was introduced in the House of Representatives earlier this year.

“I’m proud to introduce this bill to help lower the cost of groceries by stopping Donald Trump from putting tariffs on the everyday essentials Americans rely on most,” said Rosen, one of Nevada’s two Democratic senators, in a statement. “I’m going to do everything in my power to pass this bill to fight against Trump’s harmful trade policies.”

Democratic members of the Senate’s Joint Economic Committee published a report this month that concluded that American families had seen inflation-related costs go up by an average of $700 during Trump’s second term.

The average increase in Nevada was $941, according to the report.

Trump has made tariffs and trade significant levers of his administration’s economic policies, claiming that they also help strengthen national security.

Congress has constitutional authority to regulate foreign commerce and levy tariffs. Over the years, the legislative branch has delegated some of those powers to the president.

Last week, Trump issued an executive order that rescinded reciprocal tariffs on items such as beef, coffee and tea, and some fruits and vegetables, according to the White House.

On the campaign trail, Trump pledged to bring down grocery prices starting “on day one” of his second term.

“Donald Trump lied to the American people when he promised to bring prices down ‘on day one,’” Rosen said in the statement. “His reckless tariffs have done the opposite, raising grocery costs and making it harder for hardworking families to put food on the table.”

