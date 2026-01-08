Rosen’s ‘No Tariffs on Groceries Act’ falters on Senate floor

Legislation proposed by U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, which would’ve barred tariffs on food and agriculture-based products without congressional approval, faltered on the Senate floor Thursday.

Rosen, D-Nev., tried advancing the No Tariffs on Groceries Act through unanimous consent, a congressional measure that can block a proposal with vocal objection.

That happened when Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, stood up to oppose the bill, blaming former President Joe Biden’s administration for rising food costs.

“They can help me lower prices right here, right now,” said Rosen about Senate Republicans. “So, I’m very disappointed.”

Added the Nevada lawmaker: “By stopping it from passing, you and your Republican colleagues, I’m afraid, are telling the American people that their kitchen table isn’t your priority.”

Furthermore, Rosen accused Republicans of not standing up to President Donald Trump’s food tariffs, which she said are affecting their constituents.

In his objection, Crapo said that the Trump administration had already exempted certain food products, adding that the president’s economic policies had helped bring down inflation.

“My colleagues on the other side would like to try to duck the fact that the reason that grocery prices are so high is because of the inflation that was caused under President Biden’s administration,” he stated.

Crapo, who chairs the finance committee the bill had been referred to, also suggested the proposal was too broad and would likely to hamper tariff negotiations.

“I agree with my colleagues that tariffs generally should be targeted as much as possible to avoid harms to Americans,” he said. “We also should consider more exemptions to address harms arising from potential unintended consequences, including exemptions for unavailable natural resources.”

Trump has made tariffs and trade significant levers of his administration’s economic policies, claiming that they also help strengthen national security.

Congress has constitutional authority to regulate foreign commerce and levy tariffs. Over the years, the legislative branch has delegated some of those powers to the president.

Around the time Rosen introduced the bill, Democratic members of the Senate’s Joint Economic Committee published a report that stated that U.S. families had seen inflation-related costs go up by an average of $700 during Trump’s second term.

The report said that the average increase in Nevada was $941.

“It’s time that Congress reasserts our authority over trade and pushes back against Trump’s cost-raising tariffs,” Rosen said from the Senate floor. “Because I know a few things: Groceries are not a luxury. Food should never be a bargaining chip.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.