RTC hires Florida-based firm to lobby federal lawmakers

Holland & Knight LLP was hired to lobby federal lawmakers on the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s behalf for the next year.
The commission’s board of directors agreed this month to pay $130,000 to Florida-based Holland & Knight, which will advise the transit agency on which legislative and regulatory issues, grants, events, and relationships to pursue, according to a contract between the two groups.
The commission recently put out a call for bids and received six responses, including Holland & Knight, according to a commission report. The contract expires June 30, 2018, with three, one-year options to extend.
