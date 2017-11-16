RTC hires Florida-based firm to lobby federal lawmakers

Holland Knight LLP was hired to lobby federal lawmakers on the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s behalf for the next year.

A RTC bus at the intersection of S. Maryland Parkway and Russel Road near McCarran Airport on Friday, June 9, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Passengers board the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada's route 109 bus, which travels down Maryland Parkway, on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

A Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada's route 109 bus, that travels down Maryland Parkway, waits at McCarran International Airport on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Holland & Knight LLP was hired to lobby federal lawmakers on the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s behalf for the next year.

The commission’s board of directors agreed this month to pay $130,000 to Florida-based Holland & Knight, which will advise the transit agency on which legislative and regulatory issues, grants, events, and relationships to pursue, according to a contract between the two groups.

The commission recently put out a call for bids and received six responses, including Holland & Knight, according to a commission report. The contract expires June 30, 2018, with three, one-year options to extend.

