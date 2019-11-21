45°F
Politics and Government

Russia expert, embassy worker to testify in impeachment inquiry — LIVESTREAM

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2019 - 5:47 am
 

WASHINGTON — A former top Russia adviser to President Donald Trump will testify Thursday in the House impeachment hearing about concerns over unofficial White House policy regarding Ukraine that prompted National Security Adviser John Bolton reportedly to term it a “drug deal” he wanted nothing to do with.

Fiona Hill, the former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia, left the White House before the July 25 call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

But she told lawmakers in an earlier deposition that a back-channel Ukraine policy being implemented by Rudy Giuliani, the president’s private lawyer, and Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, was pushing Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Hill told the panel earlier that Bolton was so enraged by arrangements being put together by the Trump loyalists, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, with the Ukrainians that he told Hill to report the incident to the National Security Council lawyer.

“I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up,” Bolton told Hill to tell the council’s attorney. Hill said Bolton was so enraged by was happening with Ukraine that he called Giuliani “a hand grenade that is going to blow everybody up.”

Hill, too, was concerned about the unofficial policy and a “mishmash of conspiracy theories” that were peddled to justify seeking investigations into the Bidens and unfounded claims Ukraine meddled in the 2016 elections.

An expert on Russia and a biographer of Vladimir Putin, Hill has a long career in foreign service and was working at The Brookings Institution before joining the National Security Council in the Trump administration.

Although she had left her position at the time of the phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy, the public release of the transcript were her fears realized, she told lawmakers.

Also testifying Thursday is David Holmes, who worked at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine. Holmes overheard a cellphone conversation between Trump and Sondland where the ambassador reportedly told the president that the Ukrainian president “loves your a—” and would do anything, including the investigations.

The testimony follows the bombshell revelations from Sondland who testified that Trump directed the pressure on Ukraine that provided a quid pro quo of a White House meeting and the release of withheld military aid for an announcement of investigations.

After five days of public testimony, Republicans claim no evidence has been presented to justify an impeachment vote. They have also objected to the majority Democrats’ refusal thus far to call Hunter Biden or the whistleblower who originally objected to Trump’s phone call with Zelenskiy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

