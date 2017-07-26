Ryan Zinke expected in Nevada on Monday for monument review

Nye County Commission Chairman Dan Schinhofen, who supports cutting the size of the Basin and Range National Monument, says he and other local officials have been invited to meet with the Trump Cabinet member in Overton.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks at the Bob Ruud Community Center at 150 N Highway 160 on June 26, 2017 about allocating federal dollars to Nye County and Nevada. Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Clouds build over what is now Basin and Range National Monument, about 150 miles north of Las Vegas, on May 20, 2015. Nye County Commission Chairman Dan Schinhofen said he will ask Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to scale back the 704,000-acre monument when he meets with him Monday in Overton. Henry Brean Las Vegas Review-Journal

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will be in Nevada Monday as part of his review of national monuments in the Silver State, according to a rural county commissioner who said he has been invited to meet with the Trump Cabinet member.

The Interior Department has not yet announced the visit, but Nye County Commission Chairman Dan Schinhofen said he and other local officials are scheduled to meet with Zinke at 11 a.m. Monday at the community center in Overton, 65 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Zinke is in the midst of reviewing 22 national monuments and five marine national monuments created by presidential decree since Jan. 1, 1996, to determine if the designations should be scaled back or eliminated. The Interior Department announced Wednesday that Zinke will be in New Mexico for three days starting Thursday to tour the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument near Las Cruces.

Two Obama-era monuments in Nevada are on the list created by President Donald Trump’s review order: Gold Butte, on 297,000 acres of federal land in northeastern Clark County, and Basin and Range, on 704,000 acres of federal land in remote Lincoln and Nye counties.

Schinhofen said Zinke can expect an earful from him about Basin and Range, which he said was designated by President Barack Obama in July 2015 over the objections of Nye County officials.

“We don’t object to national monuments, but to take 700,000 acres to protect private property that represents less than one percent of that land seems excessive,” Schinhofen said. “We think it can be pared down.”

The private land he is referencing is “City,” the sprawling land sculpture, as big as the National Mall, that artist Michael Heizer has spent 45 years constructing on 200 acres in Garden Valley.

Schinhofen said the vast, empty monument that now surrounds Heizer’s “City” was already owned by federal government and not under threat from anything. “It’s so remote, they didn’t even do the ribbon cutting there” for the monument, he said.

It’s unclear who else has been invited to meet with the Interior secretary during his visit to Nevada next week.

Schinhofen previously met with Zinke during a June 26 stop in Pahrump at which the secretary promised to return to Nevada in July to learn more about Gold Butte and Basin and Range.

Zinke’s upcoming trip to New Mexico includes meetings with local stakeholders and tours of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks by helicopter, horseback and hiking trail. Other than a press conference Thursday afternoon, all of his scheduled events are closed to the media.

