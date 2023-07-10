Sam Brown to announce bid for U.S. Senate seat

Army veteran Sam Brown is set to officially throw his hat into the ring for U.S. Senate during an event in Sparks Monday afternoon.

SPARKS — Army veteran Sam Brown is set to officially throw his hat into the ring for U.S. Senate during an event in Sparks on Monday afternoon.

Brown, a retired U.S. Army captain, said in a statement that he was ready to again “lead and fight.”

“In the military, no one asks you what party you are in. They just want to know they can count on you to get the job done,” Brown said in an emailed statement ahead of the event. “That’s the attitude we need to tackle the problems of today. As your Senator, I will get the job done for Nevada. I am ready to lead and fight for you again.”

Brown will join election denier and former secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant in the Republican primary. The winner of that fight will challenge current Sen. Jacky Rosen, who Brown said, alongside President Joe Biden, “abandoned Nevada and divided America with extreme policies to satisfy special interests in Washington.”

It will be the retired U.S. Army captain’s second run to represent Nevada in the U.S. Senate. Brown ran in a crowded Republican primary last year to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, but lost against former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

