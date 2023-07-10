103°F
Politics and Government

Sam Brown to announce bid for U.S. Senate seat

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2023 - 1:08 pm
 
Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown, seen in November 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown, who lost the GOP primary to Adam Laxalt, attends a GOP midterm election watch party at Red Rock Casino on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

SPARKS — Army veteran Sam Brown is set to officially throw his hat into the ring for U.S. Senate during an event in Sparks on Monday afternoon.

Brown, a retired U.S. Army captain, said in a statement that he was ready to again “lead and fight.”

“In the military, no one asks you what party you are in. They just want to know they can count on you to get the job done,” Brown said in an emailed statement ahead of the event. “That’s the attitude we need to tackle the problems of today. As your Senator, I will get the job done for Nevada. I am ready to lead and fight for you again.”

Brown will join election denier and former secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant in the Republican primary. The winner of that fight will challenge current Sen. Jacky Rosen, who Brown said, alongside President Joe Biden, “abandoned Nevada and divided America with extreme policies to satisfy special interests in Washington.”

It will be the retired U.S. Army captain’s second run to represent Nevada in the U.S. Senate. Brown ran in a crowded Republican primary last year to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, but lost against former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

