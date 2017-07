U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to remove Anthony Scaramucci from his job as communications director, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing three unidentified people close to the decision.

Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, right, smiles as Anthony Scaramucci, center, jokes with a member of the media as he departs the daily press briefing at the White House, Friday, July 21, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Anthony Scaramucci talks to reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Jan. 13. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to remove Anthony Scaramucci from his job as communications director, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing three unidentified people close to the decision.

News of Scaramucci’s removal came hours after Trump swore in a new chief of staff, retired General John Kelly. Politico reported the dismissal came at Kelly’s request, citing two unidentified White House officials.

