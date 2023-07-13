94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

Secret Service finishes investigation on White House cocaine find

By Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press
July 13, 2023 - 8:15 am
 
Updated July 13, 2023 - 8:40 am
The West Wing of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The West Wing of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in a lobby at the White House last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn’t identify a suspect, according to a summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press. There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the building.

U.S. Secret Service agents found the white powder during a routine White House sweep on July 2, in a heavily trafficked West Wing lobby where staff go in and out and tour groups gather to drop their phones and other belongings.

“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” Secret Service officials said in the summary.

The presence of cocaine at the White House prompted a flurry of criticism and questions from Republicans, who requested a briefing Thursday on the probe. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden believed it was “incredibly important” for the Secret Service to get to the bottom of how the drugs ended up in the White House.

Biden wasn’t there at the time of the discovery. He was at Camp David with members of his family for the holiday weekend.

The complex was briefly evacuated as a precaution when the white powder was found. The fire department was called in to test the substance on the spot to determine whether it was hazardous, and the initial test came back negative for a biohazard but positive for cocaine.

The Secret Service is responsible for securing the White House and is leading the investigation. The bag was sent for a secondary, more sensitive lab analysis. Homeland Security’s National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center analyzed the item for any biothreats. Tests conducted at the facility came back negative and gave formal confirmation that the substance was not a biological threat.

The lobby is also open to staff-led tours of the West Wing, which are scheduled for nonworking hours on the weekends and evenings. Those tours are invitation-only and led by White House staff for friends, family and other guests. Most staffers who work in the complex can request an evening or weekend tour slot, but there is often a long wait list. There were tours on the day, a Sunday, the drugs were found, as well as on the two preceding days.

The cocaine and packaging underwent further forensics testing, including advanced fingerprint and DNA work at the FBI’s crime laboratory, according to the summary. The FBI also did chemical testing.

Meanwhile, Secret Service investigators put together a list of several hundred individuals who may have accessed the area where the drugs were found. Anyone who comes through the White House must give identifying information and pass through security before entering.

But the lab results didn’t turn up latent fingerprints or DNA, so agents can’t compare anything to the possible suspect pool. White House staff are fingerprinted; participants in tour groups are not.

Video of the West Executive street lobby entrance did not identify the person or provide any solid investigative leads, the Secret Service said.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
2
Clark County GOP candidates join forces to oust chair in upcoming election
Clark County GOP candidates join forces to oust chair in upcoming election
3
Las Vegas water use down 25% this year, but a hot summer looms
Las Vegas water use down 25% this year, but a hot summer looms
4
Texas Station, Fiesta sites may turn into family-friendly community
Texas Station, Fiesta sites may turn into family-friendly community
5
Sam Brown talks plan for new US Senate run
Sam Brown talks plan for new US Senate run
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Army veteran Sam Brown poses for a photo, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki ...
Sam Brown talks plan for new US Senate run
By / RJ

Sam Brown did not make it out of the 2022 Republican Senate primary, losing to former Attorney General Adam Laxalt. This time around, he’s running with the backing of national Republican leaders.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. ...
Attorneys for Trump seek delay in classified documents case
By Adriana Gomez Licon The Associated Press

They cited challenges to select jurors and concerns about whether the former president would get a fair trial if scheduled before the November 2024 election.

More stories
Cocaine found in West Wing of White House, Secret Service says
Cocaine found in West Wing of White House, Secret Service says
Hunter Biden to plead guilty to tax evasion, reaches deal on gun possession
Hunter Biden to plead guilty to tax evasion, reaches deal on gun possession
Remains found in garment bag 45 years ago in Nevada ID’d, but many questions remain
Remains found in garment bag 45 years ago in Nevada ID’d, but many questions remain
CLARENCE PAGE: Trump’s in trouble, and the lame excuses are flying
CLARENCE PAGE: Trump’s in trouble, and the lame excuses are flying
NASA opposes lithium mining at Nevada site used to calibrate satellites
NASA opposes lithium mining at Nevada site used to calibrate satellites
Canada is investigating why the Titanic-bound submersible imploded
Canada is investigating why the Titanic-bound submersible imploded