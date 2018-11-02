Security experts argue against sending troops to border

Nothing about the military’s new mission at the U.S.-Mexico border advances the goal of making US forces more lethal. Some argue it detracts from it.

This Oct. 29, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows soldiers from Task Force Griffin receive a legal briefing as they prepare to deploy to support and enable Customs and Border Protection and other supporting interagency partners to secure the Southwest Border. (Airman 1st Class Zoe M. Wockenfuss/U.S. Air Force via AP)

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has left no doubt that his top priority as leader of the military is making it more “lethal” — better at war and more prepared for it.

And yet, nothing about the military’s new mission at the U.S.-Mexico border advances that goal. Some argue it detracts from it.

The troops going to the Southwest border are a small fraction of the military’s 1.3 million active-duty members. But many question the wisdom of drawing even several thousand away from training for their key purpose: to win wars. Officials said about 100 arrived at the border Thursday.

James Stavridis, a former head of Southern Command, says the troops should be preparing for combat, “not monitoring a peaceful border” for the arrival of a distant caravan of migrants.