ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Politics and Government

Sen. John McCain of Arizona diagnosed with brain tumor

Reuters
July 19, 2017 - 5:19 pm
 

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator John McCain has a brain tumor and is reviewing treatment options that may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation, his office announced on Wednesday.

The six-term Republican senator and former presidential nominee, who is 80, has been recovering at home in Arizona since undergoing a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye.

Tissue analysis since that procedure revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the clot, his office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Politics and Government Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like