Sen. John McCain of Arizona diagnosed with brain tumor

U.S. Senator John McCain has a brain tumor and is reviewing treatment options that may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation, his office announced on Wednesday.

U.S. Senator John McCain looks on during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan on July 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail)

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., questions former FBI Director James Comey during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

U.S. Senator John McCain, speaks during a press conference at the Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator John McCain has a brain tumor and is reviewing treatment options that may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation, his office announced on Wednesday.

The six-term Republican senator and former presidential nominee, who is 80, has been recovering at home in Arizona since undergoing a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye.

Tissue analysis since that procedure revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the clot, his office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.