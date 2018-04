Sen. McCain recovering in Phoenix hospital after surgery

U.S. Sen. John McCain’s office says he’s had intestinal surgery needed to stem an infection and is in stable condition at a Phoenix hospital.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks to reporters following the weekly Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 31, 2017. McCain's office said Monday, April 16, 2018, he is in stable condition at a Phoenix hospital after intestinal surgery needed to stem an infection. (Susan Walsh/AP, File)

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves a closed-door session on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 1, 2017. McCain's office said Monday, April 16, 2018, he is in stable condition at a Phoenix hospital after intestinal surgery needed to stem an infection. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP, File)

The longtime Republican senator has been undergoing physical therapy related to brain cancer treatment at his family home near Sedona, Arizona, since December. He previously said he was planning to return to Washington in January but has remained at home.

The senator’s office announced Monday that he had surgery the previous day at the Mayo Clinic.

Staff members for the 2008 GOP presidential candidate say the surgery was related to diverticulitis, a condition where the colon develops small bulges that can sometimes become infected.

McCain has had frequent visits from family, friends and Senate colleagues.