Politics and Government

Sen. Rosen tests positive for COVID-19

September 6, 2022 - 1:16 pm
 
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington in September 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rosen’s office issued a statement on Tuesday about the test results.

“Senator Rosen tested positive for COVID-19 today after experiencing mild symptoms,” the statement said. “She is thankful to have been fully vaccinated and boosted to protect against severe illness. Following CDC guidelines, Senator Rosen will isolate and continue working remotely on behalf of Nevadans.”

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

