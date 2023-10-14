65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

Sen. Tim Scott marks latest GOP candidate to file for Nevada primary

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2023 - 8:29 pm
 
South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. Scott has filed to run in the Nevada presidential primary r ...
South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. Scott has filed to run in the Nevada presidential primary rather than the state's caucus in 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott on Friday became the second major Republican presidential candidate to choose to run in the Nevada presidential primary instead of the Nevada Republican Party’s caucus.

Former Vice President Mike Pence filed Thursday to participate in Nevada’s presidential primary election.

Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar on Friday announced the 14 candidates from both major parties who have filed for next year’s Presidential Preference Primary Election on Feb. 6. The Nevada Republican Party caucus will take place on Feb. 8.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday formally filed to run in the Nevada primary election. Eight other Democratic candidates also filed to participate in the presidential primary. They are Brent Foutz, John Haywood, Stephen Leon, Stephen Lyons, Jason Palmer, Armando Perez-Serrato, Donald Picard and Marianne Williamson.

In addition to Scott and Pence, three other Republicans filed: John Castro, Heath Fulkerson and Hirsh Singh.

Only registered voters from either the Republican Party or Democratic Party will be allowed to vote in the primary election.

Early voting starts Jan. 27 and runs through Feb. 2.

Nevadans who are active registered voters, unless they’ve opted out, will receive a ballot for the primary by mail. Nevada’s Effective Absentee System for Elections will be available to members of the United States Armed Forces, their spouses and dependents, Nevada voters living outside of the country and Nevada residents with a disability. EASE will be available no later than Dec. 23.

Nevada will have both a presidential primary and caucus for the Republican Party next year, because the state is required to hold a primary if more than one candidate registers.

Members of the Nevada Republican Party plan to use caucus results to determine delegates to the national convention. Former President Donald Trump will participate in the caucus, not the primary.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2. Digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County eyes Southwest Las Vegas for tech and innovation district
Clark County eyes Southwest Las Vegas for tech and innovation district
2
Vice president urges CSN students to get out and vote
Vice president urges CSN students to get out and vote
3
Las Vegas ‘lottery’ to designate food-truck spots for First Friday events
Las Vegas ‘lottery’ to designate food-truck spots for First Friday events
4
Vice President Harris speaks at North Las Vegas school
Vice President Harris speaks at North Las Vegas school
5
Henderson to vote on renewing funding for local nonprofit organization
Henderson to vote on renewing funding for local nonprofit organization
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former ...
Jim Jordan selected as GOP nominee for House speaker
By Lisa Mascaro, Kevin Freking and Farnoush Amiri The Associated Press

The Ohio congressman will now try to unite colleagues from the deeply divided House GOP majority around his bid ahead of a floor vote.

Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks, Tuesday, Oct. 3, ...
Pence picks Nevada GOP primary instead of caucus
By Michelle L. Price and Gabe Stern The Associated Press

The party has barred candidates from participating in the Feb. 8 caucuses if they also run in the primary election.

More stories
Republican primary, caucus official: Second GOP candidate files for president in Nevada
Republican primary, caucus official: Second GOP candidate files for president in Nevada
Two candidates file for state-run presidential primary so far
Two candidates file for state-run presidential primary so far
2024 elections in Nevada: Here’s what to know
2024 elections in Nevada: Here’s what to know
Republican club leaders push to stop Nevada presidential caucus
Republican club leaders push to stop Nevada presidential caucus
Donald Trump commits to Nevada GOP 2024 caucus
Donald Trump commits to Nevada GOP 2024 caucus
Nevada Republicans to vote this weekend on fate of February caucus
Nevada Republicans to vote this weekend on fate of February caucus