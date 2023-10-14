Sen. Tim Scott marks latest GOP candidate to file for Nevada primary

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott on Friday became the second major Republican presidential candidate to choose to run in the state’s primary election instead of the Nevada Republican Party’s caucus.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott on Friday became the second major Republican presidential candidate to choose to run in the Nevada presidential primary instead of the Nevada Republican Party’s caucus.

Former Vice President Mike Pence filed Thursday to participate in Nevada’s presidential primary election.

Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar on Friday announced the 14 candidates from both major parties who have filed for next year’s Presidential Preference Primary Election on Feb. 6. The Nevada Republican Party caucus will take place on Feb. 8.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday formally filed to run in the Nevada primary election. Eight other Democratic candidates also filed to participate in the presidential primary. They are Brent Foutz, John Haywood, Stephen Leon, Stephen Lyons, Jason Palmer, Armando Perez-Serrato, Donald Picard and Marianne Williamson.

In addition to Scott and Pence, three other Republicans filed: John Castro, Heath Fulkerson and Hirsh Singh.

Only registered voters from either the Republican Party or Democratic Party will be allowed to vote in the primary election.

Early voting starts Jan. 27 and runs through Feb. 2.

Nevadans who are active registered voters, unless they’ve opted out, will receive a ballot for the primary by mail. Nevada’s Effective Absentee System for Elections will be available to members of the United States Armed Forces, their spouses and dependents, Nevada voters living outside of the country and Nevada residents with a disability. EASE will be available no later than Dec. 23.

Nevada will have both a presidential primary and caucus for the Republican Party next year, because the state is required to hold a primary if more than one candidate registers.

Members of the Nevada Republican Party plan to use caucus results to determine delegates to the national convention. Former President Donald Trump will participate in the caucus, not the primary.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2. Digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.