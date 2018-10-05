Senate advances Kavanaugh nomination for final vote

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh moved closer to confirmation Friday after a deeply divided Senate voted mostly along party lines to advance his nomination toward a final vote.

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh moved closer to confirmation Friday after a deeply divided Senate voted mostly along party lines to advance his nomination toward a final vote.

Kavanaugh’s nomination cleared a procedural hurdle when several undecided Republican senators announced their support after a week delay for an expanded FBI background check into allegations of sexual misconduct nearly three decades ago.

The Senate voted 51-49 to advance the nomination, with most Republicans and Democrats voting en bloc.

A final vote on the confirmation is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Nevada senators Dean Heller, a Republican, and Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, voted with their respective party leaders following a review of the FBI report made available on Thursday.

Heller and Cortez Masto had announced their positions before the sexual misconduct allegations roiled the confirmation process. Both senators said Thursday that the report did not change their minds.

All eyes were on four moderate lawmakers who were seen as the swing votes on the Supreme Court nominee: Republicans Jeff Flake of Arizona, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Democrat Joe Manchin, a Democrat seeking re-election in deeply red West Virginia.

Murkowski voted not to advance the nomination while Manchin joined Flake and Collins in voting yes.

Flake, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, had announced his support of Kavanaugh last week, but then sought a one-week delay and the FBI background check after he was confronted by sexual assault survivors in an elevator on the way to the hearing.

During the hearing, Christine Blasey Ford said under oath that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her and feared he would rape her during a house party in the Maryland suburbs of Washington when they were teenagers in 1982.

Deborah Ramirez, a Yale University classmate, also claimed Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a dorm party. She did not testify, but was interviewed by the FBI.

Kavanaugh adamantly denied the accusations in the hearing and belligerently admonished Democrats on the committee for orchestrating a “political hit” on him with a smear campaign designed to scuttle his nomination.

Before the vote, Flake said he had reviewed the FBI report and found no corroborating witnesses or evidence to support the Ford and Ramirez accusations.

Collins read details of the report late into Thursday night. Just an hour before the vote, Murkowski and Manchin were mum about their vote.

Democrats accused Republicans of ramming through the nomination and criticized the White House for narrowing the scope of the FBI investigation by limiting the number of people who could be interviewed to substantiate the claims.

Cortez Masto said the flawed confirmation process “and the arbitrary limits imposed by the Trump administration has severely limited the scope of this investigation.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., called the 46-page report on the investigation a “whitewash.”

Some Republicans said the report all but exonerated Kavanaugh and charged that the Democrats had used character assassination as part of a political strategy to stop the confirmation.

“This process is not one I would ever want to see repeated for anybody, for any nominee, Republican or Democrat,” Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Fox News. “I think it’s been shameful.”

The contentious nomination was politically charged when it was announced by President Donald Trump in July. Kavanaugh was one of many candidates vetted by the pro-life Federalist Society.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation would add another conservative jurist to the Supreme Court and could tip the ideological balance of the bench.

Although the Senate was divided along party lines over the presidential pick, the nomination was derailed by the #MeToo movement when the accusations of sexual misconduct were made public.

Thousands of protesters swarmed Capitol Hill on Thursday and Friday to demonstrate against Kavanaugh and in support of Ford, a Palo Alto University research psychologist whose testimony rekindled memories of other women who suffered sexual abuse or harassment.

More than 300 people were arrested on Thursday for demonstrations in Senate office buildings after a mass protest moved from the federal courthouse, where Kavanaugh is seated as an appellate court judge, to the Supreme Court steps and Capitol Hill.

Survivors of sexual assault spoke to the gathering from the steps of the high court as senators reviewed the FBI report in a secured room just a stone’s throw away.

As the protesters raged, Republicans moved to blunt another potential challenge to the nomination. Kavanaugh’s last appearance before the committee and his angry denouncement of his treatment by Democrats left some questioning his temperament to serve on the Supreme Court.

Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, appointed by President Gerald Ford, told the Palm Beach Post in Florida that Kavanaugh’s angry outburst had changed his mind about his ability to serve on the high court.

Kavanaugh, who is being guided through the confirmation process by White House aides, wrote in the Wall Street Journal on Friday that he regretted his sharp tone and angry statements before the committee and said that if confirmed he would be an “impartial” justice.

The effort was seen by many as a last-minute effort to sway undecided lawmakers before the Friday vote.

Concerns about Kavanaugh’s temperament were dismissed outright Thursday by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., whose own angry outburst in the committee rattled colleagues.

“He didn’t handle being destroyed well,” Graham said, sarcastically. “Enough. Enough already. Let’s vote.”

