Senate approves bill to end government shutdown

The Senate has advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., leaves after meeting with a bipartisan group of senators, Monday Jan. 22, 2018, on Day Three of the government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives at the Capitol at the start of the third day of the government shutdown, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Schumer, arguably the most powerful Democrat in Washington, is trying to keep his party together to force a spending bill that would include protections for young immigrants. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., comments on the government shutdown during a TV news interview at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney looks as this watch during a television interview outside the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Mulvaney is defending President Donald Trump's lack of outreach to Democratic lawmakers during the government shutdown. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

People wait in line at Dirksen Senate Office building at one of the few entrances opened for staff members at the U.S. Capitol in Washington as Day Three of the government shutdown continues on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Senate leaders have reached an agreement to reopen the government.

Democrats have yielded and ended their delaying tactics against a bill financing federal agencies through Feb. 8.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in exchange, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to begin debating immigration by that date.

McConnell says the end to the standoff shows “the American people didn’t understand” why Democrats shut down the government because they wanted to help “illegal immigrants.”

The Senate has started a vote to advance the bill reopening government. It is expected to pass easily, and House approval is expected later.

