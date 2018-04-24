Senate committee delays hearing for VA secretary pick

A Senate committee says it has delayed Wednesday’s confirmation hearing for Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s pick to be secretary of Veterans Affairs.

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, M.D., is President Donald Trump's nominee to be the next Secretary of Veterans Affairs. (Alex Brandon/AP)

WASHINGTON — Top lawmakers on a Senate panel reviewing the nomination of Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson to head the Department of Veterans Affairs on Tuesday postponed a hearing over allegations made against the doctor that could sink the presidential pick.

President Donald Trump nominated Jackson to serve as secretary of the VA following the firing of Dr. David Shulkin, whose travel was questioned by the VA’s Office of the Inspector General in a report detailing ethics violations.

The selection of Jackson, a White House physician for the past three presidents, was immediately met with Democrat skepticism because of a lack of management experience.

The top Republican and ranking Democrat on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee postponed a Wednesday hearing to further look into allegations of behavior and professional conduct that could doom the nomination.

In a statement by Chairman Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., and Sen. John Tester, D-Mont., the ranking Democrat on the panel, the hearing was postponed indefinitely.

“We take very seriously our constitutional duty to thoroughly and carefully vet each nominee sent to the Senate for confirmation,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement.

“We will continue looking into these serious allegations and have requested additional information from the White House to enable the committee to conduct a full review,” the statement said.

The White House is backing Jackson despite the allegations that center around workplace behavior and practices.

Jackson visited with members of the Senate committee last week.

He met Thursday with Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., who said he would wait until after the confirmation hearing to determine how he would vote on the nomination.

Several members of the committee were called by Isakson over the weekend about the allegations that had surfaced against Jackson.

Heller said he was made aware over the weekend of “some serious accusations against Admiral Ronny Jackson.”

“If true, I have significant concerns about his ability to lead the VA, and that is why I support the Veterans Affairs Committee’s decision to gather more information in light of these allegations,” Heller said.

The VA serves about nine million veterans nationwide each year. There are 339,000 veterans in Nevada, according to the state Department of Veterans Services.

In a letter to Trump, Isakson and Tester are requesting documents pertaining to Jackson’s service in the White House Medical Unit and as physician to the president, as well as any communication with the Department of Defense or inspector generals for any branch of the armed services since 2006.

The letter was also sent to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Don McGahn, the White House counsel.

