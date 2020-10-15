Senate committee moves to subpoena Twitter CEO over blocking Biden story

The Senate Judiciary Committee moved to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify about whether the platforms had engaged in “campaign contribution law violations.”

In this June 7, 2019, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey leaves after his talk with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

WASHINGTON — “Winter is coming,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., warned Facebook and Twitter after the social media giants blocked users who tried to post links to two New York Post stories critical of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter during a Trump campaign call with reporters Thursday.

The reference to “Game of Thrones” alluded to Senate Republicans’ resolve to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee to explore whether the platforms had engaged in “campaign contribution law violations” by contributing to Biden’s campaign by suppressing the distribution of the New York Post’s journalism.

The Post reported Wednesday that a water-damaged computer left unclaimed in a Delaware repair shop appeared to contain emails that undercut Joe Biden’s claims that he had never spoken to Hunter Biden about business dealings in Ukraine, where the younger Biden served on the board of the gas company Burisma.

The Post published a 2015 email, ostensibly from Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the Burisma board, that thanked Hunter Biden — who joined Burisma’s board in 2014 — for “giving me the opportunity to meet your father” and spend time together.

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates questioned the story’s legitimacy and told Politico there was no meeting listed in Biden’s official schedules.

Twitter and Facebook blocked posts that contained links to the story. Among users blocked by Twitter was White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

On C-SPAN, Sen. Ted Cruz charged that Facebook and Twitter had engaged in “active censorship” of a major publication and complained that Twitter had blocked his attempts to post links to the Post stories. Cruz also said he did not know if the Post stories were “true or not.”

“Never before have we seen active censorship of a major press publication with serious allegations of corruption of one of the two candidates for president,” Cruz said. “This is election interference, and we’re 19 days out from an election.”

Graham called a judiciary hearing on Tuesday for the committee to vote on the issuance of a subpoena for Dorsey to testify before the panel Oct. 23.

“Nobody on Twitter and social media shut down anything about Trump and Russia. So we’re going to proceed Tuesday,” Graham said. “What we’re gonna do is we’re going to finally have an accounting that is long overdue,” Graham said.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump tweeted, “So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of ‘Smoking Gun’ emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @NYPost. It is only the beginning for them. There is nothing worse than a corrupt politician. REPEAL SECTION 230!!!”

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shields interactive computer services from liability for content posted on their sites.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Gary Martin contributed to this story.