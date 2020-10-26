Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate on Monday to fill a Supreme Court seat once held by Ruth Bader Ginsburg and become the third justice placed on the court by President Donald Trump.

In this Oct. 1, 2020, file photo Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, meets with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, at the Capitol in Washington. (Erin Scott/Pool via AP, File)

WASHINGTON — Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate on Monday to fill a Supreme Court seat once held by Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett is the third justice placed on the court by President Donald Trump.

Senators voted 52-48, mostly along party lines, to confirm Barrett, 48, an appellate judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and former law professor at Notre Dame.

She was expected to be sworn into office immediately following the vote, and almost one week before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. called Barrett “a stellar nominee in every single respect.”

“Her intellectual brilliance is unquestioned. Her command of the law remarkable. Her integrity above reproach,” McConnell said before the vote.

Democrats were united in opposition to the nomination and confirmation of a Supreme Court justice so close to the presidential election, and urged their colleagues to wait until after the election and allow the winner of the race to place someone on the high court.

Nevada’s two Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen also joined their Democratic colleagues in arguing that Barrett’s past judicial writings were critical of the Affordable Care Act and that she would likely vote to abolish the law if confirmed, leaving 400,000 Nevadans without health care coverage.

Barrett told the Senate Judiciary Committee during her confirmation hearing that she would remain a neutral arbiter of the law and judge each case on its merits. She said she had “no agenda.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

