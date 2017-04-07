Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch listens as he is asked a question during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, March 22, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)

WASHINGTON — Judge Neil Gorsuch was confirmed Friday by the Senate to be the 113th justice on the U.S. Supreme Court following a year of political wrangling over a seat that has been left vacant for nearly 14 months.

“He’s going to make a fantastic addition to the court. He’s going to make the American people proud,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Confirmation was all but assured after Republicans invoked the nuclear option, changed Senate rules and lowered the threshold for approving high court justices after a historic filibuster by Democrats.

The Senate voted 54-45 on the confirmation and packed its bags for a two-week recess. Nevada’s two senators, Dean Heller a Republican, and Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, split along party lines on the vote.

Vice President Mike Pence presided over the Senate session.

Three Democrats up for reelection in states won by President Donald Trump voted with Republicans to confirm Gorsuch.

Those three lawmakers, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Donnelly of Indiana, were targeted in a $10 million ad campaign launched by the Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative organization.

Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., who is ill, did not vote.

Gorsuch, 49, could be sworn in early next week, said White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

A judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, Gorsuch would become the 113th justice and could join the Supreme Court by late April and take part in final cases of the Spring term.

Gorsuch was nominated by Trump in January to the seat that became vacant when Justice Antonin Scalia died in Texas on Feb. 13, 2016.

Trump told reporters while traveling to Florida on Thursday that he could fill as many as four seats on the court during his presidency.

Democrats, who were under pressure from the liberal base of the party, accused Republicans of stealing the seat.

President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland on the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals to fill the seat, but he was blocked by Republicans in the Senate who refused to schedule a hearing on the nomination.

That obstruction enraged Democrats, who launched a historic filibuster of Gorsuch this week.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., cited Republican actions against Garland, and Gorsuch’s conservative record on appellate cases, to lead the filibuster of the nominee.

Schumer said he hoped Gorsuch “listened to our debate” and heard our concerns about the Supreme Court drifting to the conservative right in its support of corporate interests over average Americans.

When the filibuster was successful, McConnell triggered the nuclear option that changed Senate rules, requiring a simple majority vote of 51 instead of 60 votes. The Senate voted along strict party lines, 52-48, to approve the rule change.

Democrats changed the Senate rules on the filibuster in 2013, when then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., invoked the nuclear option to break Republican opposition to Obama’s judicial nominees to lower courts.

