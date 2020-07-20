108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Politics and Government

Senate GOP leaders, White House confer on new coronavirus relief bill

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2020 - 4:22 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans huddled with the White House on a $1 trillion coronavirus relief package Monday as lawmakers returned to empty Capitol Hill hallways.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was expected to roll out the GOP version of a coronavirus relief package as Democrats pushed a larger $3 trillion package passed by the House in May.

President Donald Trump met with Republican leaders at the White House where he outlined the focus of the GOP bill as “safety for this country, for our students, for our teachers, for our businesses.”

Trump claimed progress with trials for a vaccination, applauded U.S. production of ventilators and noted that America was not the only country grappling with a pandemic that has killed thousands of people across the globe.

“It’s a worldwide problem,” Trump said.

McConnell is expected to unveil a relief package that is vastly different from one passed in the House and that focuses on corporate liability protections and provides federal incentives to open schools. It also could include a payroll tax reduction.

“We’ll be putting forward a strong starting point for additional recovery legislation as soon as this week,” McConnell said on the Senate floor, adding that it would take bipartisan cooperation “to actually make that a law.”

Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen backed Democratic leaders in the Senate calling for McConnell to take up the $3 trillion House version that includes $1 trillion in financial help to cities and states.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, is eyeing a second special legislative session as the state seeks federal assistance to address a $1.2 billion budget shortfall caused by the pandemic.

“We know our state will be challenged to provide the essential services Nevadans deserve in health care, education and so much more,” Sisolak said in a statement following the closing of a first-called special session in Carson City on Sunday.

Nevada is not alone.

The bipartisan National Governors Association and the bipartisan U.S. Conference of Mayors are seeking the federal aid and pressuring congressional lawmakers in both major political parties to provide relief to prevent layoffs and cuts in services.

Rosen and Cortez Masto signed onto a letter crafted by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who warned Monday that Democrats had the votes to block any legislation that lacked bipartisan input.

And Cortez Masto said she is advocating for legislation that would “ensure that the next coronavirus relief legislation includes more funding for state and local governments.”

McConnell has already called the $3 trillion House bill a non-starter. Republican opposition in the Senate is mounting against the House bill, which extends an additional $600 unemployment benefit to those who lost jobs due to the pandemic. That aid is set to expire July 31.

States and cities are also seeking federal assistance to provide more testing and tracing, as well as aid to hospitals as COVID-19 cases spike in Las Vegas and other cities across the nation.

But Trump said in a Fox News interview on Sunday that there was no need for continued federal aid for testing, and the administration instead has focused on a payroll tax cut that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Ca., said months ago was a proposal dead on arrival in the House.

Pelosi, in an MSNBC inteview Monday, called the administration’s attempt to block money for testing and tracing “ignorance.”

The payroll tax cut, and absence of aid for more testing and tracing, also has threatened to split the GOP caucus in the Senate, with Republican lawmakers from politically competitive states and states seeing spikes in COVID-19 calling for aid.

And the Trump administration’s order to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to stop hospitals from reporting data about COVID-19 cases and deaths prompted a backlash in Congress.

Cortez Masto and Rosen joined other Democrats in urging the administration to reverse the order, which countered the advice of public health officials.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, these changes pose serious challenges to the nation’s response by increasing data management burden for hospitals, potentially delaying critical supply shipments, compromising access to key data for many states and reducing transparency for the public,” Cortez Masto and Rosen said in a letter to Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia.

Meanwhile, the Capitol remained void of tourists as tours for summer visitors continued to be banned and social distancing kept many legislative staffers working at home.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
School warned child’s home life was ‘a recipe for disaster.’ Then Aaron died.
School warned child’s home life was ‘a recipe for disaster.’ Then Aaron died.
2
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
3
Judge to decide fate of PUA filers still waiting for unemployment pay
Judge to decide fate of PUA filers still waiting for unemployment pay
4
Special session ends with bipartisan vote on budget-cutting bill
Special session ends with bipartisan vote on budget-cutting bill
5
Court rules Nevada has to immediately pay some gig workers
Court rules Nevada has to immediately pay some gig workers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Crime scene tape surrounds the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas on Monday, July 20, 202 ...
Man found dead possibly linked to fatal shooting at NJ judge’s house
By Maryclaire Dale and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and wounded her husband at their New Jersey home before fleeing, according to judiciary officials.

Federal agents disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O. Hatfield United States C ...
Protesters set fire at Portland courthouse, get gassed by feds
The Associated Press

Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks during an event on regulatory reform on the South La ...
Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses
By Aamer Madhani, Colleen Long and Will Weissert The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote, as he scoffs at polls showing him lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden.

Read More