59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Senate hears report on FBI investigation into Trump campaign

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2019 - 7:22 am
 
Updated December 11, 2019 - 8:34 am

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department inspector general is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday about his report on the FBI investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign that found no political bias by the agency but serious lapses in the use of informants.

Michael Horowitz, the inspector general, released the report earlier this week. It rejected Trump’s repeated assertion that the FBI probe was launched out of political bias and to discredit his candidacy and later his election.

The report, however, found serious lapses in how the FBI conducted the investigation and surveillance that prompted Director William Christopher Wray to announce the implementation of corrective measures.

Horowitz told the committee on Wednesday, the review of the investigation “did not find evidence of political motivation.”

He noted several errors in applications for FISA warrants, most notably basing the requests on documents in the dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, after a Justice Department lawyer expressed concern that Steele “may have been hired by a rival candidate or campaign.”

In his opening remarks, Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said the “few irregularities” in the investigation became a conspiracy.

“What happened here should never happen again,” Graham said.

The zeal of the FBI in the investigation was as if “J. Edgar Hoover came back to life,” he said.

Graham said the FBI carried out a conspiracy to defraud the FISA court and receive a warrant to keep the investigation open into Trump.

The warrant applications filed by the federal agencies were based on a dossier by Steele, whose information was considered to be not credible by U.S. intelligence agents.

“Let me tell you something about Christopher Steele,” Graham said, “he was on a mission to get Donald Trump.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking Democrat on the panel said, after a 19-month-long investigation, “the inspector general found no evidence that anti-Trump bias was at play.”

The president has alleged a deep state exists within the FBI that is against him and conjured up the Russian election meddling narrative.

“There is no deep state,” Feinstein said.

She also said the report finds that the FBI had legitimate reasons to open the investigation into Trump, based on a tip from a foreign source about Russian help in the president’s campaign.

Republicans and Democrats embraced the report findings through a partisan lens. GOP lawmakers hailed the findings as proof of FBI wrongdoing in the probe, while Democrats called it vindication that the agency was justified in launching the probe dubbed Crossfire Hurricane.

Graham said the probe “started out OK, it sure as hell didn’t end OK.”

The South Carolina senator said the report details abuse by the Department of Justice and the FBI use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant process to wrongfully track a Trump campaign aide.

Attorney General William Barr said the FBI launched the investigation with thin justification.

Barr has directed Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham to conduct a review of the FBI investigation, which is ongoing and expected to counter some of the findings in the Horowitz report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 12, 2016, file photo, Judith Giuliani, left, and former New York ...
Report: Rudy Giuliani settles long divorce from 3rd wife
The Associated Press

The settlement comes more than year after Judith Giuliani filed divorce papers against her now former husband, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump.

Dennis Shea, US Ambassador to the WTO, arrives for the opening of the General Council, at the h ...
US shuts down World Trade Organization appeals court
By Jamey Keaten and Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

Without having to worry about rebukes from the WTO, countries could use tariffs and other sanctions to limit imports.