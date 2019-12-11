Senate hears report on FBI investigation into Trump campaign

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Wednesday, who will present findings from his report.

Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., center, accompanied by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, and Ranking Member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., right, speaks as Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, center foreground, testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Inspector General's report on alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department inspector general is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday about his report on the FBI investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign that found no political bias by the agency but serious lapses in the use of informants.

Michael Horowitz, the inspector general, released the report earlier this week. It rejected Trump’s repeated assertion that the FBI probe was launched out of political bias and to discredit his candidacy and later his election.

The report, however, found serious lapses in how the FBI conducted the investigation and surveillance that prompted Director William Christopher Wray to announce the implementation of corrective measures.

Horowitz told the committee on Wednesday, the review of the investigation “did not find evidence of political motivation.”

He noted several errors in applications for FISA warrants, most notably basing the requests on documents in the dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, after a Justice Department lawyer expressed concern that Steele “may have been hired by a rival candidate or campaign.”

In his opening remarks, Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said the “few irregularities” in the investigation became a conspiracy.

“What happened here should never happen again,” Graham said.

The zeal of the FBI in the investigation was as if “J. Edgar Hoover came back to life,” he said.

Graham said the FBI carried out a conspiracy to defraud the FISA court and receive a warrant to keep the investigation open into Trump.

The warrant applications filed by the federal agencies were based on a dossier by Steele, whose information was considered to be not credible by U.S. intelligence agents.

“Let me tell you something about Christopher Steele,” Graham said, “he was on a mission to get Donald Trump.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking Democrat on the panel said, after a 19-month-long investigation, “the inspector general found no evidence that anti-Trump bias was at play.”

The president has alleged a deep state exists within the FBI that is against him and conjured up the Russian election meddling narrative.

“There is no deep state,” Feinstein said.

She also said the report finds that the FBI had legitimate reasons to open the investigation into Trump, based on a tip from a foreign source about Russian help in the president’s campaign.

Republicans and Democrats embraced the report findings through a partisan lens. GOP lawmakers hailed the findings as proof of FBI wrongdoing in the probe, while Democrats called it vindication that the agency was justified in launching the probe dubbed Crossfire Hurricane.

Graham said the probe “started out OK, it sure as hell didn’t end OK.”

The South Carolina senator said the report details abuse by the Department of Justice and the FBI use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant process to wrongfully track a Trump campaign aide.

Attorney General William Barr said the FBI launched the investigation with thin justification.

Barr has directed Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham to conduct a review of the FBI investigation, which is ongoing and expected to counter some of the findings in the Horowitz report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

