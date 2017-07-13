Senate Judiciary chairman to ask Trump Jr. to testify for panel

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, a Republican, planned to send a letter on Thursday to Donald Trump Jr. to ask him to testify before his committee in a public session, CNN reported.

Donald Trump Jr. said in a statement on Sunday said that he had agreed to a meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower in New York because he was offered information that would be helpful to the campaign of his father.

WASHINGTON — Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, a Republican, planned to send a letter on Thursday to Donald Trump Jr. to ask him to testify before his committee in a public session, CNN reported.

Trump Jr., son of Republican President Donald Trump, disclosed this week that he had a meeting with a Russia lawyer who sought to provide damaging information on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.