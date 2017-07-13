Senate Judiciary chairman to ask Trump Jr. to testify for panel

WASHINGTON — Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, a Republican, planned to send a letter on Thursday to Donald Trump Jr. to ask him to testify before his committee in a public session, CNN reported.
Trump Jr., son of Republican President Donald Trump, disclosed this week that he had a meeting with a Russia lawyer who sought to provide damaging information on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Related
Trump’s son releases emails regarding meeting with Russian
Trump’s son hires lawyer for Russia-related investigations