Politics and Government

Senate Judiciary chairman to ask Trump Jr. to testify for panel

Reuters
July 13, 2017 - 8:42 am
 

WASHINGTON — Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, a Republican, planned to send a letter on Thursday to Donald Trump Jr. to ask him to testify before his committee in a public session, CNN reported.

Trump Jr., son of Republican President Donald Trump, disclosed this week that he had a meeting with a Russia lawyer who sought to provide damaging information on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

 

