Politics and Government

Senate kicks off Barrett confirmation hearings Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2020 - 6:03 am
 
Updated October 12, 2020 - 7:46 am

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Monday opened a confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, nominated by President Donald Trump to fill a U.S. Supreme Court seat that became vacant with the death of liberal icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Republicans hold the majority in the Senate and have the votes to confirm Barrett, which would tip the ideological balance of the court further to the right.

But Democrats hope their questioning of Barrett, who sits on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, can sway the public that her conservative worldview is out of the mainstream and that the Senate should wait until after the presidential election to fill the seat.

Barrett’s writings and rulings, particularly those in opposition to reproductive rights for women and those criticizing Chief Justice John Roberts over a ruling on the Affordable Care Act, are expected to be highlighted this week.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will open the hearing Monday with a comment about the nominee, whom he has praised as a highly qualified candidate to serve on the nation’s highest court.

The 22 senators on the committee, including Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah, will make statements by video, because of COVID-19 quarantines, while others are expected to appear in person.

Barrett is expected to make a statement to the committee on Monday, and questioning of the nominee will begin Tuesday and last through Wednesday.

Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen are not on the committee but are united with other Democrats in their opposition to the confirmation of Barrett before the election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said Barrett will get a floor vote, and he is expected to schedule Senate action before the Nov. 3 election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

