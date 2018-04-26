Senate narrowly confirms Mike Pompeo as secretary of state

The outgoing CIA director secured support from 57 senators, with 42 voting no and one senator absent.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo, picked to be the next secretary of state, laughs at a joke while he is introduced before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of State, Thursday, April 12, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

WASHINGTON — The Senate has narrowly confirmed Mike Pompeo to be secretary of state.

The outgoing CIA director secured support from 57 senators, with 42 voting no and one senator absent. It’s one of the slimmest margins for the job in recent history. Every past nominee since at least the Carter administration has received 85 or more yes votes, with the exception of Trump’s first secretary of state, Rex Tillerson. He got 56 yes votes.

Pompeo is a former Republican congressman from Kansas. He is expected to be sworn in almost immediately.

Pompeo has been deeply engaged in the administration’s efforts on North Korea and recently traveled to Pyongyang.

Pompeo’s confirmation narrowly made it out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Monday after last-minute support from Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. He’s expected to have an easier time in the full Senate, though the tally will still likely be close.