Senate OKs border bill; Trump to sign measure, declare emergency

A U.S. Border Patrol agent walks in front of a section of newly-replaced border wall in San Diego on FILE - In this Jan 15, 2019. President Donald Trump would be taking an extraordinary step by declaring a national emergency to steer money to his promised border wall. He’s making it sound quite ordinary. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a sweeping spending bill with bipartisan support Thursday ahead of a deadline to avoid another government shutdown that includes border barriers, other security measures and a pay raise for federal employees.

It does not include funding for a border wall that President Donald Trump demanded, and prompted him to shut down the government for 35-days last month.

Trump has signaled he will sign the compromise spending bill, despite the fact that it includes less money for border fencing than the Senate bill he famously stopped in December that led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday that Trump will sign the bill, but will also take “other executive action — including a national emergency” as he seeks to keep his border wall pledge. The bipartisan congressional legislation includes only a fraction of the billions of dollars Trump is seeking to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The President is once again delivering on his promise to build the wall, protect the border, and secure our great country,” Sanders said.

An emergency declaration to shift funding from other federal priorities to the border is expected to face swift legal challenge.

The Senate passed the $333 billion spending bill on a 83-16 vote. Both Nevada Democrats, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Sen. Jacky Rosen, voted for the legislation.

House lawmakers are expected to pass the bill later Thursday with bipartisan support, although some liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans said they would vote against the bill for differing reasons.

The bill includes $1.3 billion for border fencing, less than the $1.6 billion included in an earlier Senate bill that Trump rejected last December.

It also includes a 1.9 percent pay raise for federal workers.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.