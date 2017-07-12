ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Politics and Government

Senate panel to call ex-Trump campaign manager Manafort to testify

Reuters
July 12, 2017 - 11:05 am
 

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said on Wednesday he intends to call former Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential bid, to testify before the panel, an Iowa newspaper reported.

Grassley, an Iowa Republican, said Manafort would be subpoenaed if necessary and could be questioned on anything including his presence in a June 2016 meeting in New York involving the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and a Russian lawyer, the Des Moines Register said.

“We’re working very close on this and we’ve already agreed that we’re going to bring Manafort before our committee,” the paper quoted Grassley as saying in a call with reporters, describing his cooperation with Sen.Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the committee.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Politics and Government Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like