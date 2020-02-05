50°F
Politics and Government

Senate poised to acquit Trump — LIVESTREAM

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2020 - 12:28 pm
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was expected to be acquitted Wednesday by the Senate on two impeachment charges brought by the House, but an investigation into his dealings in Ukraine will continue as Democrats vowed to subpoena his former national security adviser.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney announced Wednesday that he would vote to convict President Trump, saying the president was “guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.”

It was a rare break in Republican unity. The Senate was aligned to vote along mostly party lines to acquit Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, although senators in both parties called Trump’s conduct improper.

“The evidence is sufficient to convict the president on both counts,” said Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, considered the most vulnerable Democrat up for re-election in 2020 in a state Trump carried easily three years ago.

Jones was one of several Democrats being closely watched to see if he would break from his party and vote with Republicans to acquit.

“I will not shrink from my duty,” Jones said in a floor speech. “It is simply a matter of right or wrong.”

Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee have both criticized the president for his solicitation of a foreign government to help in his presidential re-election bid.

But both said the crimes of abuse of office and obstruction did not rise to the level to remove the president from office.

Asked if she thought Trump had learned anything from the House investigation, a December vote and weekslong Senate trial, Collins said: “The president has been impeached. That’s a pretty big lesson.”

Trump has proclaimed his innocence and criticized Democrats for conducting a partisan “witch hunt.” His lawyers said the House had overstepped its constitutional authority in an attempt to overturn the 2016 presidential election result and remove Trump from the 2020 ballot.

House impeachment managers laid out details and testimony to back the charges during the Senate trial.

Trump used a July 25 telephone call to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce an investigation into Trump’s political rival Joe Biden while the administration withheld nearly $400 million in military aid to that country.

When the solicitation was reported by a whistleblower and the House began an impeachment inquiry, Trump ordered officials and key witnesses not to comply with congressional subpoenas for testimony or documents.

One of those witnesses, former national security adviser John Bolton, told the House he would not testify before impeachment investigators. Since then, Bolton’s lawyer said the former official would testify before the Senate under subpoena.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said his panel would continue to investigate the “lawless president” and planned to subpoena Bolton to testify about Trump’s dealings in Ukraine, regardless of the Senate decision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

