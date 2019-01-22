Senate to vote on 2 competing plans to end shutdown

On the 32nd day of the longest government shutdown, Senate leaders agreed to put two bills that could end the stalemate to a vote on Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber after speaking about his plan to move a 1,300-page spending measure, which includes $5.7 billion to fund President Donald Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

WASHINGTON — On the 32nd day of the longest government shutdown, Senate leaders agreed to put two bills that could end the stalemate to a vote on Thursday, as President Donald Trump and Congressional Democrats fought over the date and location of the State of the Union address.

The first Senate bill represents Trump’s proposal, presented from the White House Saturday, to provide funding that would end the partial government shutdown, fund $5.7 billion for Trump’s signature border wall and extend protections for some undocumented immigrants.

The second measure would reintroduce a “clean” spending bill already passed by the Democratic-led House that would open up the government through Feb. 8 and give lawmakers time to debate border security.

It is unclear if either bill will garner the 60 votes needed to qualify for a floor vote.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., heralded the second measure as including language “that could break out of the morass that we are in.”

But Trump has shown no inclination to sign a measure that does not fund the border wall with Mexico that he promised during the 2016 presidential campaign.

And Democrats have said that they will not pass a measure that includes funding for the wall, and that they will not negotiate with Trump on border security until after the partial government shutdown is over.

During a Dec. 11 meeting in the Oval Office, Trump told Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he would be “proud to shut down the government for border security.”

Of late, however, the Trump White House has been working to shift the blame to the other side of the aisle, as Trump’s Saturday remarks attempted to show he was willing to negotiate.

The State of the Union squabble served as partisan proxy fight over border wall funding.

The White House reportedly is moving forward with plans for Trump to deliver his State of the Union speech next week in front of a joint session of Congress — despite a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requesting he delay it.

