Senators demand answers from United Airlines after forcible removal of passenger

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., during a panel discussion event on Nevada, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

WASHINGTON — The forcible removal of a passenger from an sold-out airplane has Democratic senators demanding answers from the embattled chief executive officer of United Airlines.

CEO Oscar Munoz apologized for the mistreatment of the passenger, but videos of the incident have gone viral, creating a escalating crisis for the airline that now includes calls for a boycott.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., was one of 21 senators who wrote Munoz Tuesday seeking more answers about the forcible removal of a ticketed passenger from United Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky.

“At a time when the airline industry is earning record profits, it is our hope that the industry can make great strides to improve customer service and implement best practices,” the senators said in a letter.

The lawmakers have a laundry list of questions for United Airlines and set an April 24 deadline for answers.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill, topped the list of Democratic lawmakers who sent the letter.

In addition, the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee is reviewing the actions of United Airlines and could hold a hearing on the industry practice of removing of ticketed passengers on overbooked flights.

The passenger, Dr. David Dao, was one of four passengers forced to give up their seats to accommodate United employees .

When Dao protested, he was physically dragged by uniformed personnel from the airplane. Alarmed passengers took videos, some showing Dao bleeding from the altercation.

In the letter to Munoz, the senators asked if it is United Airlines policy “to use taxpayer-funded law enforcement to forcibly remove paying passengers for non-security reasons?”

The lawmakers also want to know how many passengers were forcibly removed from United Airlines airplanes last year.

“Consumer trust and confidence are critical to ensure this industry continues to thrive, and we hope United Airlines will work diligently to immediately address this incident and make necessary improvements to ensure it does not occur again,” the senators wrote.

Contact Gary Martin at 202-662-7390 or gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.