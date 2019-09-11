90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Senators rip Trump judicial nominee for silence at hearing

By Matthew Daly The Associated Press
September 11, 2019 - 2:48 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Senators from both parties criticized a federal appeals court judge nominee for declining to answer questions Wednesday about his work in the Trump White House and Education Department.

Steven Menashi, an associate White House counsel, has been nominated by President Donald Trump for the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Menashi refused to answer questions from Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California and Dick Durbin of Illinois about his work on immigration issues, including a policy to separate migrant children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Feinstein, the committee’s top Democrat, called Menashi’s refusal to answer unprecedented. Added Durbin: “I really don’t understand the purpose of this hearing if the nominee before us cannot answer a basic question about his personal values.”

Menashi’s silence also frustrated Republicans, including the committee chairman, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who urged the nominee to be more forthcoming.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Menashi that while he is “a really smart guy,” he needs to answer questions from senators. “This isn’t supposed to be a game,” he told Menashi.

Menashi said he understood the senators’ frustration, but said he could not answer questions about his White House work, citing confidentiality concerns.

Feinstein questioned that, saying other judicial nominees who worked for previous presidents had answered general questions about the nature of their work.

Menashi’s nomination was already controversial because of his past writings, including some in which he assailed “leftist multiculturism” and accused gay rights groups of exploiting the 1998 murder of gay student Matthew Shepard.

Menashi also has drawn criticism for his work on immigration with White House adviser Stephen Miller and at the Education Department, including on a policy that offered new guidance on investigating campus sexual assaults. Critics say the change allows schools to apply a tougher standard of evidence for sexual violence than other civil rights cases and violates Title IX, a federal law forbidding discrimination based on sex in education.

Protesters disrupted the Senate hearing, shouting “Title IX is on the line.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said Menashi was being held to an unfair standard, and the senator bemoaned “unusually vicious and personal attacks” against the nominee by liberal critics.

“Are you an advocate for racial purity?” Hawley asked Menashi, citing what Hawley called unfair criticism of Menashi over an article he wrote declaring that Israel can be both a Jewish state and a liberal democracy.

“No senator, I absolutely am not,” Menashi answered, calling himself an advocate of religious tolerance. Menashi, who is Jewish, said members of his family were driven out of Iraq and Ukraine because of their religion.

Religious-based criticism of him is “hurtful” and misrepresents what he wrote, Menashi said.

Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York denounced Menashi, saying in a joint statement that his “long, disturbing record” shows “he is the wrong candidate to serve” on the 2nd Circuit.

As the top lawyer at the Education Department, Menashi played a crucial role in executing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ agenda “to make it harder for campus sexual assault victims to seek justice, provide federal funding to schools that discriminate against LGBTQ students, roll back civil rights investigations and undermine critical protections for student borrowers who were defrauded by their institutions,” the senators said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Jim Marchant Talks Gun Control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies.
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. Th ...
Supreme Court approves broad enforcement of asylum limits
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

The administration has said that it wants to close the gap between an initial asylum screening and a final decision on asylum that most people do not win.

In an April 18, 2018, file photo, National security adviser John Bolton, left, listens to Presi ...
Never expected to last, how the Bolton-Trump union came apart
By Jonathan Lemire, Zeke Miller and Deb Riechmann The Associated Press

This account of how their relationship unraveled is based on interviews with current and former administration officials and Republicans close to the White House. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

North Carolina 9th district Republican congressional candidate Dan Bishop celebrates his victor ...
GOP holds NC House seat, shows frailty in suburbs
By Alan Fram The Associated Press

Conservative Republican Dan Bishop won a special election for an open House seat in North Carolina, averting a demoralizing Democratic capture of a district the GOP has held for nearly six decades.

In this photo released by the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks ...
Iran pleads with US to ‘put warmongers aside’ after Bolton firing
By Nasser Karimi The Associated Press

Iran’s president urged the U.S. on Wednesday to “put warmongers aside” as tensions roil the Persian Gulf amid an escalating crisis between Washington and Tehran in the wake of the collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo answers a question from an audience member after giving a speech ...
US steps up anti-Iran campaign ahead of UN General Assembly
By Matthew Lee The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is stepping up its campaign to get other nations to boost pressure on Iran as world leaders prepare to meet at the United Nations this month. Even as President Donald Trump dismissed his hawkish national security adviser John Bolton, the administration pressed ahead with accusations of Iranian untrustworthiness and deceit.