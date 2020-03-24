Senators, White House agree on $2T coronavirus stimulus plan
Congressional leaders and Trump administration officials finalized a deal Tuesday on a sweeping $2 trillion stimulus package to stave off financial ruin to companies and workers because of the economic plunge caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
