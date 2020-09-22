85°F
Sens. Grassley, Gardner say they’ll vote for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

By Marty Berry Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2020 - 9:56 pm
 
Updated September 21, 2020 - 10:10 pm

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Cory Garder, R-Colo., both announced Monday they would vote for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, according to several media outlets, including The New York Times and Bloomberg News.

The president has said he hopes to announce his nominee by Saturday to fill the vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday after a long battle with cancer.

Democrats had pinned hopes on the two senators to help block the four-vote edge the Republicans have in the Senate, already thinned by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. Both said they would not vote on a nominee before the election.

What remains unclear is whether Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., would push a vote before the election, The New York Times said.

