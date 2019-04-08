Shakeup turns to purge in Trump administration

President Donald Trump walks with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen as they visit a newly constructed part of a border wall with Mexico in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump ordered the departure of U.S. Secret Service director Randolph “Tex” Alles Monday, the third senior leader in the Department of Homeland Security to get the axe in the last week. That number gave cable news pundits license to use the word “purge.”

“The administration has put border security back on the front burner and moving into an election cycle, (Trump) wants to make sure he has people who are fully on board with his agenda,” GOP strategist and CNN contributor Alice Stewart told the Review-Journal. “Everyone agrees on the destination, there’s just disagreement on the journey to get there.”

The resignation of DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Sunday fit the pattern for cabinet-level departures in the Trump administration: It was announced on Twitter. Unnamed sources whispered competing spin on who was behind the decision. And it created another vacancy in an administration known for record-setting turnover that does not augur well for Trump’s ability to find solid permanent replacements.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi voiced no sympathy. “As Homeland Security Secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen oversaw the implementation of the Trump Admin’s increasingly toxic anti-immigrant policies. That she is reportedly resigning because she is not extreme enough for the White House’s liking is deeply alarming,” she tweeted.

When Nielsen steps down on April 10, the administration will be home to a host of acting cabinet members. Trump announced he would make Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, who will join the ranks of acting chiefs in the Trump administration — Acting Chief of Staff (Mick Mulvaney), Acting Defense Secretary (Patrick Shanahan), Acting Interior Secretary (David Bernhardt) and Acting Office of Management and Budget Chief (Russell Vought).

Nielsen’s departure represents the 14th cabinet-level departure since January 2017, according to Brookings Institution senior fellow Kathryn Dunn Tenpas. By comparison, President Barack Obama saw seven cabinet departures in his first full three years and President George W. Bush saw four departures in his first three years.

Nielsen’s resignation under pressure also represents the first time a cabinet position in the line of succession has turned over twice, said Tenpas. (Nielsen became Trump’s second Homeland Security secretary in December 2017 after Trump promoted his first Homeland Security Secretary, John F. Kelly, to become White House chief of staff.)

The good news, as Tenpas sees it, is that Trump’s replacements tend to be professionals with “substance expertise,” as opposed to Trump’s first cabinet picks, many of whom were elected officials.

Names that are being floated as permanent replacements include McAleenan, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who dealt with border issues as Texas Governor, former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, and Emilio Gonzalez, Miami’s city manager and former DHS undersecretary.

In a statement, Dan Stein, president of the pro-enforcement Federation for American Immigration Reform, cited Neilsen’s “lack of immigration enforcement experience and inability to implement the president’s ambitious agenda,” as he called on Trump to pick a permanent successor “from outside the agency.”

“With the right person at the helm, there’s no need for an immigration czar,” Stein added, in a reference to an idea Trump had been floating prior to Nielsen’s resignation under pressure.

