Shuttered Henderson golf course can move forward with development

The Henderson City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a pair of ordinances that pave the way for development at Black Mountain Golf and Country Club. Councilman John Marz was absent.

Specifically, council members approved a development agreement and rezoning of the roughly 200-acre area.

“I think the standards that have been established are spectacular and will result in a development that we can all be proud of, that will bring value to the area,” Councilwoman Michelle Romero said at the committee meeting.

Now, 1,100 homes may be built over the golf course. The Founders Nine — the original nine holes of the course — will be the site of 200 homes.

Plans for development had been met with resistance in the neighborhood.

Opponents of the project in the past have expressed concerns about housing density, traffic and not having the ability to attend meetings in person.

“My heart is heavy as I watch you, our elected city officials, put the final nail in the coffin of what was Henderson’s first public recreational area and neighborhood subdivision … ” Henderson resident Lynn Star wrote to the council in opposition.

Last year, the developer submitted plans to build over the golf course with 1,800 homes. That number was reduced to 1,275, then to 1,100.

The council approved development with conditions earlier this month. Because the plan made changes to municipal code, it had to come back to the council on Tuesday for final approval. Additional planning documents will still need to be submitted to the city in the future.

The Founders Nine opened in 1958. The course expanded to 18 holes five years later, then to 27 holes in 2002. It returned to 18 holes in 2013 before going into bankruptcy in 2017. The golf course closed in November 2018.

