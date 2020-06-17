94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Shuttered Henderson golf course can move forward with development

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2020 - 2:14 pm
 

A shuttered Henderson golf course is teed up for development.

The Henderson City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a pair of ordinances that pave the way for development at Black Mountain Golf and Country Club. Councilman John Marz was absent.

Specifically, council members approved a development agreement and rezoning of the roughly 200-acre area.

“I think the standards that have been established are spectacular and will result in a development that we can all be proud of, that will bring value to the area,” Councilwoman Michelle Romero said at the committee meeting.

Now, 1,100 homes may be built over the golf course. The Founders Nine — the original nine holes of the course — will be the site of 200 homes.

Plans for development had been met with resistance in the neighborhood.

Opponents of the project in the past have expressed concerns about housing density, traffic and not having the ability to attend meetings in person.

“My heart is heavy as I watch you, our elected city officials, put the final nail in the coffin of what was Henderson’s first public recreational area and neighborhood subdivision … ” Henderson resident Lynn Star wrote to the council in opposition.

Last year, the developer submitted plans to build over the golf course with 1,800 homes. That number was reduced to 1,275, then to 1,100.

The council approved development with conditions earlier this month. Because the plan made changes to municipal code, it had to come back to the council on Tuesday for final approval. Additional planning documents will still need to be submitted to the city in the future.

The Founders Nine opened in 1958. The course expanded to 18 holes five years later, then to 27 holes in 2002. It returned to 18 holes in 2013 before going into bankruptcy in 2017. The golf course closed in November 2018.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County records largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Clark County records largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
2
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore steps down as mayor pro tem
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore steps down as mayor pro tem
3
Clark County records 161 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths
Clark County records 161 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths
4
Sisolak keeping Phase Two protocols in place
Sisolak keeping Phase Two protocols in place
5
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
About half of American adults now say police violence against the public is a “very” or “ ...
Half of Americans say police violence a serious problem, poll shows
By Kat Stafford and Hannah Fingerhut The Associated Press

The new findings from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research suggest the death of George Floyd and the nationwide and global protests that followed have changed perceptions in ways that previous incidents of police brutality did not.