Sidewalk vendors in North Las Vegas hit with new rules

Sidewalk vendors operating in North Las Vegas will have to pay a $150 license fee every year.

Marley Webster watches as Jaime Melendez prepares his tacos at his taco stand at the corner of Durango Drive and Warm Springs Road, on Monday, May 6, 2024, in Las Vegas.

The North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved an ordinance that would tighten regulations on sidewalk vendors.

Sidewalk vendors operating in North Las Vegas will have to pay a $150 license fee every year. Additionally, they are required to have a health permit issued by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Sidewalk vendors are not allowed to operate in a residential area, within 500 feet of a park, community center, farmer’s market or special event, or within 150 feet of a food establishment or establishment with a non-gaming license.

Penalties for violating ordinance include a misdemeanor citation and license revocation.

“The ultimate goal of passing the sidewalk vendor ordinance is to legalize their operations, ensure public safety, and promote economic inclusion,” Cissy Flores, the city’s business license manager, said in a written statement.

Before Wednesday’s vote, Councilman Scott Black mentioned meeting with officials from the health district and small businesses before introducing the ordinance.

Councilman Isaac Barron had mixed opinions on whether to approve the ordinance.

“I don’t know about you, but I don’t know if I want to be buying food 10 feet from a really busy roadway, with particulate matter flying around after cars driving through everything, just 10 feet away from where food can be prepared,” he said.

Barron brought up several concerns he had with the ordinance during the meeting, acknowledging frustrations that food truck vendors had with sidewalk vendors.

Sidewalk vendors are defined as “a person who sells food or beverages upon a public sidewalk or other pedestrian path” from a pushcart, wagon, display, rack, etc. Food trucks are defined as mobile food vendors, where a person sells or dispenses food and beverages from a vehicle.

“(Food truck vendors) share frustration at seeing as seeing others come and basically operate, undercutting what they’re doing and trying to stay within, within the rules here,” Barron detailed.

Barron acknowledged that the issue wasn’t that well researched.

“It wasn’t researched. It wasn’t vetted properly,” Barron said. “For instance, one thing that comes out is we’ve heard, we’ve heard, at this point, unsubstantiated rumors that some of the people who are involved in roadside vending have maybe been human trafficking into our area.”

“Really down, deep down inside, I should vote against it, because at my core, I think this is a perfect example of something that was forced down our city’s throats,” he said. “It is something that is really bad public policy.”

But Barron ultimately voted in favor of the ordinance.

Council members Ruth Garcia-Anderson and Richard Cherchio did not comment during the meeting.

The ordinance on sidewalk vendors follows after similar ordinances passed in Clark County and Henderson. Notably, Henderson’s ordinance prohibits sidewalk vendors from operating in one location for more than 30 minutes at a time.

Las Vegas is set to introduce an ordinance on sidewalk vendors on Aug. 21.

