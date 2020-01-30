40°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Silver State Equality, California LGBTQ group endorse Buttigieg

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2020 - 5:59 am
 

Silver State Equality, an LGBTQ civil rights organization that started in 2019, has endorsed former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg for president ahead of Nevada’s Democratic caucuses on Feb. 22.

“We believe that Mayor Pete Buttigieg has the boldest, most comprehensive agenda to achieve full, lived equality for all LGBTQ people of any presidential candidate in the nation’s history,” Silver State Equality state director André Ward said.

The endorsement was made in tandem with sister organization Equality California, the nation’s largest state LGBTQ rights organization, after a joint committee interviewed the candidates and their staff members. The groups also reviewed the candidates’ viability and policy proposals on a wide variety of subjects, including immigration and criminal justice.

Buttigieg said in a statement he was honored to receive the endorsement from both organizations.

“My campaign is based around a shared future of belonging for all Americans, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity,” he said.

Nevada state Sen. David Parks, who became Nevada’s first openly gay legislator in 1996 while a member of the Assembly, was part of Silver State’s endorsement committee.

Parks said Buttigieg impressed with the comprehensive nature of his policies and how they would specifically benefit the LGBTQ community. These included a plan to end HIV by 2030, increase school safety for openly LGBTQ students, adopt an inclusive curriculum in schools and increase legal protections for transgender individuals.

While the organizations did not endorse Buttigieg solely because the candidate is an openly gay man, Parks said, it was a factor, as electing openly gay leaders is a priority for both groups.

Ward called Buttigieg’s candidacy “historic,” saying it has “already had a transformational impact on the LGBTQ community.”

“When you’re talking to him about these issues, he gets it. He knows what’s up,” Ward said. “For him to be an openly gay man running for the highest office in the land is just remarkable. (His impact) really can’t be understated.”

Contact Rory Appleton at RAppleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
THE LATEST
 
Senators question House managers, Trump lawyers
By / RJ

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial shifted to questioning Wednesday as Republicans strained to contain the fallout over John Bolton’s forthcoming book and stave off a vote to call witnesses.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American t ...
New trade deal with Canada, Mexico to boost US growth, says Trump
By Kevin Freking and Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

President Donald Trump made renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement a priority during his 2016 campaign, although trade experts say the impact of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will be modest.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.,, center, speaks as fellow candida ...
Unite Here labor union staying neutral in Democratic primary
By Michelle L. Price and Nicholas Riccardi The Associated Press

A statement from Unite Here, the parent of the large Nevada union representing hotel and casino workers, did not indicate whether the Culinary Union, the union’s largest local, would issue its own endorsement before Nevada’s Feb. 22 caucuses.

FILE- This March 11, 2019 file photo, shows the north entrance of the Trump International in Wa ...
Titus slams Trump Organization lease of post office
By / RJ

Rep. Dina Titus and Democratic colleagues questioned officials from the General Services Administration about the potential of President Trump improperly to profit from the Trump Organization’s lease of a Washington building.