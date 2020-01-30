Silver State Equality, California LGBTQ group endorse Buttigieg

The group Silver State Equality has endorsed former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg for president, based in part on his comprehensive approach to issues affecting LGBTQ people.

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and 2020 presidential candidate, takes questions from the crowd at a campaign rally on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Silver State Equality, an LGBTQ civil rights organization that started in 2019, has endorsed former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg for president ahead of Nevada’s Democratic caucuses on Feb. 22.

“We believe that Mayor Pete Buttigieg has the boldest, most comprehensive agenda to achieve full, lived equality for all LGBTQ people of any presidential candidate in the nation’s history,” Silver State Equality state director André Ward said.

The endorsement was made in tandem with sister organization Equality California, the nation’s largest state LGBTQ rights organization, after a joint committee interviewed the candidates and their staff members. The groups also reviewed the candidates’ viability and policy proposals on a wide variety of subjects, including immigration and criminal justice.

Buttigieg said in a statement he was honored to receive the endorsement from both organizations.

“My campaign is based around a shared future of belonging for all Americans, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity,” he said.

Nevada state Sen. David Parks, who became Nevada’s first openly gay legislator in 1996 while a member of the Assembly, was part of Silver State’s endorsement committee.

Parks said Buttigieg impressed with the comprehensive nature of his policies and how they would specifically benefit the LGBTQ community. These included a plan to end HIV by 2030, increase school safety for openly LGBTQ students, adopt an inclusive curriculum in schools and increase legal protections for transgender individuals.

While the organizations did not endorse Buttigieg solely because the candidate is an openly gay man, Parks said, it was a factor, as electing openly gay leaders is a priority for both groups.

Ward called Buttigieg’s candidacy “historic,” saying it has “already had a transformational impact on the LGBTQ community.”

“When you’re talking to him about these issues, he gets it. He knows what’s up,” Ward said. “For him to be an openly gay man running for the highest office in the land is just remarkable. (His impact) really can’t be understated.”

Contact Rory Appleton at RAppleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.