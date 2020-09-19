Sisolak orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor Ginsburg

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the U.S. flag and state flag t0 be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and state public buildings and grounds to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday.

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures while speaking during the inaugural Herma Hill Kay Memorial Lecture at the University of California at Berkeley, in Berkeley, Calif. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has been hospitalized after experiencing chills and fever. In a statement Saturday, Nov. 23, the court’s public information office says Ginsburg was admitted Friday night to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

“Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer, icon, fierce advocate for equality and legal powerhouse on the Supreme Court. She was a role model for so many and I know her legacy will continue to inspire our future leaders. First Lady of Nevada Kathy Sisolak and I join the rest of our nation in mourning this great loss,” Sisolak said in a statement.

The flags will remain lowered until the day of her interment.

Sisolak’s order follows a similar executive order issued by President Donald Trump to honor Ginsburg. That order states that flags shall be flown at half-staff from the day of death until interment of an associate justice of the Supreme Court.