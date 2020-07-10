Sisolak says restrictions on some bars will return Friday

Gov. Steve Sisolak says that bars in certain counties in Nevada will return to Phase One (in which bars that didn’t serve food were closed) starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday. A list of counties affected will be released Friday.

A masked Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to reporters outside the Capitol Wednesday discussing spending cuts and other measures being considered by the Leguslature in special session. July 8, 2020. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent, Pool)

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to reporters Thursday in the state Capitol as he announces new restrictions for standalone bars in certain counties, including Clark and Washoe, due to risk of infection and poor compliance with social distancing directives. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday said bars that don’t serve food will be forced to once again close in Clark and Washoe counties as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Nevada.

The new directive, which has not been finalized, will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday, the governor said. Bars in other counties could also be included as they finalize the parameters of the directive, but Sisolak said he doesn’t want to close bars in counties that have a low number of cases.

“Congregating at bars poses a significant risk and is one of the most dangerous things we can do right now,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak said that they are also closely watching public pools and gyms and reiterated that masks are required at both, except when swimming.

Bars were initially closed along with other nonessential businesses in March, and weren’t allowed to reopen until May 29.

Since then, Nevada has seen a steady rise in COVID-19 related metrics.

The average number of cases over the last week has ticked up to more than 740 per day, while testing positivist rate and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have continued to tick up.

Deaths from the virus have spiked in recent days, as well, with the state reporting 18 deaths — the highest single-day toll since April 22.

Sisolak issued a directive mandating that people wear masks in most public places on June 24 as cases surged across Nevada.

The state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has done more than 1,500 compliance checks on businesses in recent weeks, and found that 79 percent were following the mandate, Sisolak said.

“That means one-fifth of the businesses visited by OSHA inspectors are not in compliance with their measures,” Sisolak said. “And this is simply unacceptable.”

