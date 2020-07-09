Sisolak: Taxes, spending cuts up to Nevada Legislature now

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday said it’s now up to the Nevada Legislature to decide whether to implement cuts recommended by his office or to raise taxes, which requires a two-thirds vote.

The Nevada Senate chambers on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

Nevada Assemblyman, Gregory Hafen II gets his temperature checked before the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

Nevada Assemblyman, Jim Wheeler, top, Alexis Hansen, middle, and John Hambrick, bottom, recite the Pledge of Allegiance on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

Nevada Assemblywoman, Maggie Carlton, on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

Nevada Assemblyman, William McCurdy II, inside the Assembly chambers on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

Nevada Assemblyman Jim Wheeler speaks with reporters on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

Nevada Assemblyman, John Hambrick greets a colleague outside of the Assembly chambers on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

Nevada State Senator, Marilyn Dondero Loop, arrives at the Nevada Legislature on the first day of the 31st Special Session in Carson City, Nev., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Pool photo by David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)

A masked Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to reporters outside the Capitol Wednesday discussing spending cuts and other measures being considered by the Leguslature in special session. July 8, 2020. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY – As legislators met in special session Wednesday to consider how to close a $1.2 billion state budget gap, Gov. Steve Sisolak said a second special session to consider “extraordinary” policy questions on spending, criminal justice and the state’s social safety net could quickly follow on the first.

In a brief stand-up interview outside the Capitol Wednesday, he also cited the political difficulty of raising taxes to address the massive budget shortfall, and said doing so also would take a long time to generate revenue when the state needs cash now.

“My staff and I looked at a plethora of taxes,” the governor said in an interview with the Review-Journal. “There’s an implementation time and a lot of ideas for taxes would take time to implement, to set up, and to generate and actually receive any revenue could take six months to a year. If it takes a year it’s not going to help me with this pandemic and the shortfall.

“So we looked at all the possibilities of adjustments to some taxes that currently exist that wouldn’t have that ramp up time that you could recognize revenue quickly. But it’s gonna to be up to the Legislature.”

A tax increase would require a two-thirds vote of both houses. If necessary, Democrats have the numbers to win party-line approval of an increase in the Assembly but are one vote short of the same in the Senate.

“I’m not naïve. I knew they need one more vote in the Senate and they need to hold everybody else,” Sisolak said. “That remains to be seen, what leadership wants to do, what appetite there is. And I don’t want to guess as it relates to that. I’ll just wait and see what they come back with.

“I don’t know how realistic, what the possibilities are,” Sisolak continued. “It’ll be up to them on the Republican side to see if somebody is willing to step up and want to fund education fully the way we had it funded or they’re gonna just step back and keep pushing red buttons.”

Education cuts

On the potential cuts to education, Sisolak said, the administration’s proposals are now “in the Legislature’s hands.”

“They’re gonna have to decide how important education is for them, if I can get somebody to step up and give me the votes necessary in order to pass some revenue,” he said. “But that’s totally out of my control right now.

He added: “I wish we didn’t have to make these cuts. We spent countless hours just frustrated in dealing with, you know, every single cut especially as related to education but felt that this was the fairest that we could possibly come up with. If somebody in that building has another idea, I’m all ears.”

Education cuts occupied much of the first day of the special session that kicked off at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, as state and local education officials described to members of the Assembly the impact that proposed cuts would have on Nevada schools.

Police, unemployment reform possible

As for a second special session, the governor said it “would be my hope that if things go smoothly and they deal with this budget quickly that we’d be able to immediately call a second special session and deal with any extraordinary policy issues that might be on the table.”

A subsequent session could come as soon as 24 hours after the current one concludes, he said, with police reform a potential policy subject.

“Clearly with what’s going on in the country, that’s an extraordinary issue, social justice and police reforms,” he said. “We’ll come forward with what we think is most appropriate and needs our attention immediately and can’t wait till the next legislative session.”

Other areas could include the state’s unemployment claims system, virtually crippled by the unprecedented job losses caused by the pandemic starting in mid-March.

“I’d like to get that resolved as quickly as much as anyone else would,” the governor said. “And if we can come up with a way to do that that’s something definitely we’ll look at,” he said.

