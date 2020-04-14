Sisolak to discuss unemployment insurance — LIVESTREAM

Gov. Steve Sisolak will discuss unemployment insurance in light of the COVID-19 pandemic at a 5 p.m. news conference.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak has scheduled his latest COVID-19 briefing for 5 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to provide an update on the state’s unemployment insurance program.

As in other states, Nevada’s unemployment claims have skyrocketed due to business closures arising from the COVID-19 outbreak, and claims processing has struggled to keep up.

The Review Journal will carry the briefing live here. It will also air on the governor’s YouTube channel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

