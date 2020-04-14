Sisolak vows to protect jobless benefits, says claims will be backdated

To make sure no Nevadans lose any unemployment benefits, Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered all jobless claims to be backdated to March 15.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — To make sure no Nevadans lose any unemployment benefits, Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered all jobless claims to be backdated to March 15.

During his COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Sisolak said he was committed to finding a solution to problems Nevadans have been having filing for unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the state.

Sisolak said more than 300,000 Nevadans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past 30 days and that he was determined to make sure no one would lose any benefits.

As in other states, Nevada’s unemployment claims have skyrocketed due to business closures arising from the COVID-19 outbreak, and claims processing has struggled to keep up.

The governor also said the state has distributed more than 1.9 million pieces of personal protection equipment.

He also warned about overtaxing the state’s health care system. There are 340 confirmed COVID-19 patients in state hospitals.

Sisolak said the state received additional federal funding to activate members of the Nevada National Guard.

The Review Journal is carrying the briefing live here. It will also air on the governor’s YouTube channel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter. Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.