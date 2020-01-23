63°F
Politics and Government

Sisolak’s top lawyer steps down

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2020 - 11:47 am
 

CARSON CITY — The top legal advisor to Gov. Steve Sisolak is stepping down to take a job in the private sector, the governor’s office announced Thursday.

J. Brin Gibson, who was appointed as the governor’s general counsel when Sisolak took office in January 2019, submitted his resignation notice after accepting “an exciting professional opportunity in the private sector,” according to a press release from the governor’s office announcing the move.

An interim general counsel will be announced in the coming days.

Gibson was instrumental in creating the legislation and legal framework behind the Cannabis Compliance Board, which is in the process of being set up and is expected to take over the regulation of marijuana from the Department of Taxation later this year.

“Brin’s sharp legal mind, extensive experience in both the public and private sector, and respect for the rule of law proved absolutely invaluable in guiding our office through a successful legislative session and the first year of my administration,” Sisolak said in a statement. “Beyond his well-deserved professional accolades and expertise, Brin is one of the most kind, honorable people I have ever met, and while we will miss him dearly, I couldn’t be happier for him and his family as they transition to this exciting new chapter.”

Prior to his time in the governor’s executive staff, Gibson worked in the attorney general’s office, serving as the head of the office’s gaming division and as first assistant to former Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

“It has been a great honor to serve as general counsel to the governor and the governor’s office,” Gibson said in a statement included in the announcement. “I am proud of how many good things we have accomplished together to improve the lives of every Nevada family. I am grateful for the support the governor and staff have provided me and my family as I embark on this new opportunity.”

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

