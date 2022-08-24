SNWA, other agencies announce commitment to conserve water

A memorandum of understanding between California, Nevada and Colorado outlines water-saving steps agencies in those states will take to deal with the ongoing drought.

A previously sunken World War II-era Higgins landing craft that once was 185 feet below the surface sits near the shoreline of Lake Mead on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Major urban water suppliers up and down the Colorado River, including the Southern Nevada Water Authority, on Wednesday announced a joint commitment to significantly expand water conservation efforts and reduce water demands.

The efforts come in response to drought and chronic overuse that have left less water in the river and sent the nation’s two largest reservoirs to historically low levels.

Under a memorandum of understanding announced Wednesday, water managers in Nevada, Southern California and Colorado said they will work to expand programs to increase outdoor water efficiency, replace non-functional turf with drought- and climate-resilient landscaping and increase water recycling programs.

Those ideas, which Nevada water managers have pursued for years, are starting to spread to other areas as the severity of the ongoing drought becomes clear to Colorado River water users.

Those signed onto the commitment include the Southern Nevada Water Authority, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and three water providers in Colorado: Aurora Water, Denver Water and the Southeastern Water Conservation District.

“Our organizations recognize our role in the effort to reduce demands in the Colorado River basin. We come together from across the basin to pledge our commitment to continued water conservation, to reducing our demands for water, and to expanding our efforts to reuse and recycle our water supplies,” representatives from the water suppliers wrote in a letter Wednesday that was sent to Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton.

”While we have significantly reduced demands since the onset of the drought, there is more we can and must accomplish.”

Some of those measures are already in place here in Southern Nevada. The Nevada Legislature in 2021 passed a law that requires all decorative, non-functional turf in Southern Nevada to be removed by 2027.

The commitment from the urban jurisdictions comes after the seven Colorado River basin states missed a deadline last week to propose Colorado River water use cuts of 15 and 30 percent that Bureau of Reclamation officials say are needed in order to keep water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell from plummeting to levels that could jeopardize hydropower and water supply downstream of Hoover Dam.

The five jurisdictions have collectively reduced annual water use by 1.15 million acre-feet since 2000, according to the agreement. The providers noted in their letter to Touton that while municipal water use represents a small portion of the water consumption on the river, they hope their commitments can spur other water users to take action.

Agriculture accounts for roughly 80 percent of the water use along the Colorado River.

“With climate change and aridification affecting the entire Basin, improving the health of the Colorado River system requires a swift and collective effort of all water users – in all sectors – to reduce water use and implement actionable strategies, policies and programs to protect this vital resource and balance water supplies with demands,” Southern Nevada Water Authority general manager John Entsminger said in a written statement.

