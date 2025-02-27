Social Security auxiliary office in Las Vegas to relocate to federal courthouse

A Social Security office in Las Vegas, part of the Office of the Inspector General, will move to a federal courthouse.

The Social Security office in Las Vegas subject to cuts by the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency is a small office used by the Office of the Inspector General, according to the Social Security Administration.

As part of the Trump administration’s campaign to save federal dollars, a 1,900 square-foot office in Las Vegas with a lease value of $65,406 was given a “true termination” and directed to move to a federal space, according to DOGE’s website. DOGE estimated the lease cancellation will save $16,352.

The Social Security Administration’s Office of Investigations and Cooperative Disability Investigations program, an anti-fraud initiative that combats fraud within Social Security disability programs, will move to a federal courthouse location, according to a spokesperson for the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector.

The lease will be terminated in May or June, and the construction of the new office space will be completed in March with a move expected April 14. Because the old office is an investigative office, the address is not public, the spokesperson said.

Nevada’s U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen sent a letter Thursday to Leland Dudek, acting Social Security Administration commissioner, requesting answers on the planned relocation of the office in Las Vegas and expressed concerns about a lack of transparency regarding the changes.

“Having multiple SSA offices across the region ensures that our constituents have robust access to in-person assistance for the nation’s primary income support programs, and this is especially important for groups like the elderly and individuals with disabilities,” the senators wrote.

The senators asked which federal building in Southern Nevada has the capacity to hold the relocated office, when the relocation will occur, where the DOGE’s estimate of savings comes from and what the terms of the current lease are and the status of the new lease agreement.

Cortez Masto and Rosen wrote that DOGE announced the lease termination without providing Congress or Southern Nevada any information about the relocation, when it will move or the rationale for the relocation.

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., also expressed frustration Tuesday over the lease termination that was announced without further information.

The Review-Journal made multiple inquiries to the White House, Social Security Administration and the U.S. General Services Administration for information about the office.

The Social Security Administration is working with the U.S. General Services Administration to review its leases and ensure they are used efficiently, a Social Security Administration spokesperson said.

Most of the leases the Social Security Administration is not renewing are for small remote hearing sites that are co-located with other federal spaces, according to a spokesperson. The majority of Social Security hearings are held virtually, so the administration no longer needs as many in-person hearing locations, the spokesperson said. Other offices are either not public facing, being consolidated into nearby locations, or had planned to close already, the spokesperson said.

“Social Security continuously monitors and evaluates the use of our office space to maximize efficiency for the American taxpayer,” the spokesperson said in an email.

