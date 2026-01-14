48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Some personnel at key US base in Qatar advised to evacuate as Iran official brings up earlier attack

FILE - President Donald Trump, right, meets with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani& ...
FILE - President Donald Trump, right, meets with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani aboard Air Force One at Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
FILE - U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks at the Al Udeid Air Base, May 15, 2025, in ...
FILE - U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks at the Al Udeid Air Base, May 15, 2025, in Doha, Qatar. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One at Al Udeid Air B ...
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One at Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
More Stories
FILE - A person walks into the One Franklin Square Building, home of The Washington Post newspa ...
FBI searches home of Washington Post reporter in classified documents probe, newspaper says
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots on the final day of early voting in the polling locat ...
Democrats court new Nevada voters in partisan registration drive
U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., delivers remarks after winning re-election Nov. 9, 2024, in Las ...
Rosen bill targets mining industry’s ‘aging workforce’ with exchange program
FILE - Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson, center, answers questions during a news confere ...
Official: DOJ sees no basis for civil rights probe in Minnesota ICE shooting
By Konstantin Toropin and Farnoush Amiri The Associated Press
January 14, 2026 - 7:37 am
 

WASHINGTON — Some personnel at a key U.S. military base in Qatar have been advised to evacuate by Wednesday evening, a U.S. official said. The decision came as a senior official in Iran brought up an earlier Iranian attack there.

The official, who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive plans, described the move at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar as a precautionary measure. The official wouldn’t go into any further details about the move, including whether the evacuation was optional or mandatory, if it affected troops or civilian personnel, or the number of those advised to leave, citing the need for operational security.

In response, Qatar said Wednesday that such measures were being “undertaken in response to the current regional tensions.”

“The IMO reaffirms that the State of Qatar continues to implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents as a top priority, including actions related to the protection of critical infrastructure and military facilities,” Qatar’s media office said in a post on X.

The Pentagon declined to comment on questions about the move.

It comes as anti-government protests in nearby Iran continue and President Donald Trump has said that he is willing to conduct military operations in the country if the government continues to retaliate against the protesters.

The base, which hosts thousands of U.S. service members, was targeted by Iran in June in retaliation for U.S. strikes on its nuclear facilities.

Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on the social platform X wrote “the #US President, who repeatedly talks about the futile aggression against #Iran’s nuclear facilities, would do well to also mention the destruction of the US base in #Al-Udeid by Iranian missiles.”

“It would certainly help create a real understanding of Iran’s will and ability to respond to any aggression,” he added.

Iranian and Qatari officials had spoken on Tuesday amid the deadly crackdown in Iran and America’s escalating threats to intervene if protesters are not spared.

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, had a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s prime minister.

In a statement on X, Al Thani said that he “reaffirmed the State of Qatar’s backing of all de-escalation efforts, as well as peaceful solutions to enhance security and stability in the region.”

Iran’s decision in June to retaliate against U.S. strikes by targeting the sprawling desert facility outside Doha created a rare tension between the two maritime neighbors, with Qatari officials saying it caught them by surprise.

No American or Qatari personnel were harmed, the U.S. military’s Central Command said, noting that the two forces worked together to defend the base. A Qatari military officer said one of 19 missiles fired by Iran was not intercepted and hit the base, but the Republican U.S. president said in a social media post at the time that “hardly any damage was done.”

Amiri reported from New York.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
PBS Kids show characters including the title character from "Arthur" decorate boxes at the Ariz ...
PBS weekend newscasts shut down due to funding cuts
By David Bauder Associated Press

PBS will premiere separate programs next weekend after shutting the doors on its Saturday and Sunday breaking newscasts due to the federal government’s funding cut to public broadcasting.

MORE STORIES