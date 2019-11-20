53°F
Politics and Government

Sondland says Guiliani pushed ‘quid pro quo’ with Ukraine — LIVESTREAM

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2019 - 5:59 am
 
Updated November 20, 2019 - 7:11 am

WASHINGTON — Ambassador Gordon Sondland told House impeachment investigators Wednesday that Rudy Giuliani was pushing a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine that he had to go along with it because it’s what President Donald Trump wanted.

In his opening statement before the House Intelligence Committee, Sondland said, “Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Ambassador Kurt Volker and I worked with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine matters at the express direction of the president of the United States.

“Mr. Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelenskiy.”

The U.S. ambassador to the European Union continued, “We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani. Simply put, we were played the hand we were dealt.”

Sondland said he kept Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top administration officials aware of what was going on.

Trump also wanted a Ukrainian investigation into a debunked conspiracy theory that the nation was involved in election meddling targeting him in 2016.

“Mr. Giuliani demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing investigations of the 2016 election/DNC server and Burisma,” Sondland said. “Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the president.”

Witnesses have testified before the House Intelligence Committee that Sondland, Volker and Perry were pressing the Ukrainians to deal with Giuliani, who was running an unofficial policy operation on behalf of the president.

As Giuliani sought the investigation, the Trump administration was withholding nearly $400 million in military aid that was approved by Congress but not delivered to Ukraine to fight Russian-backed separatists.

Sondland said he found out in July or August that foreign aid to Ukraine was suspended.

“I was adamantly opposed to any suspension of aid.”

Sondland told lawmakers that he arranged aid for investigations that Trump sought.

Since then, Sondland has reversed his testimony and told members of the Intelligence Committee that there was no precondition for the military aid.

Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, said in his opening statement on Wednesday, “Welcome to the fifth day of this circus.”

He submitted a letter asking for subpoenas for Hunter Biden and the unidentified whistleblower.

A State Department official David Holmes testified before the committee behind closed doors, and will publicly testify later this week, that he overheard a cellphone call between Trump and Sondland in Ukraine.

In that call Sondland told Trump that the Ukrainians were going to launch investigations.

Sondland’s testimony will be key to Democrats and Republicans as the House considers impeachment on allegations of abuse of office by Trump.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified Tuesday that Sondland delivered a similar message to the Ukrainians in July, the month of a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

During the July 25 call, Trump asked Zelenskiy for a favor, which raised red flags among National Security Council staff at the White House and prompted a whistleblower to report the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

