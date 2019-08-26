100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

‘Sorry, it’s the way I negotiate,’ Trump says of US-China talks

By Zeke Miller and Darlene Superville The Associated Press
August 26, 2019 - 3:52 am
 
Updated August 26, 2019 - 4:07 am

BIARRITZ, France — Brushing off concerns about global economic instability, President Donald Trump defended the way he is trying to squeeze a trade deal out of China on Monday, saying it’s a style that worked for him as a businessman.

Trump was challenged on a negotiating style in which he praises Chinese President Xi Jinping one day and castigates him the next. Allies are complaining that that’s contributing to instability problems for them and other nations, a reporter noted at a news conference closing out Trump’s participation in the Group of Seven summit.

“Sorry, it’s the way I negotiate,” he said.

The president said layers of U.S. tariffs have hurt China so badly that it will have no choice but to make a trade deal with the United States.

His trade war has been blamed for a global economic slowdown and has sown fears of an economic recession in the U.S. Some of the leaders meeting in the picturesque French seaside town of Biarritz urged Trump to bring the fight to a close.

French President Emmanuel Macron, the summit host who joined Trump at the top of his news conference, said the situation has created economic uncertainty and urged both sides to reach an agreement.

“What’s bad for the world economy is uncertainty,” Macron said, speaking in English. “The quicker an agreement is arrived at, the quicker that uncertainty will dissipate.”

‘Dealing on proper terms’

“I think we’re going to have a deal, because now we’re dealing on proper terms. They understand and we understand,” Trump said as he met with Egypt’s president on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in France.

“This is the first time I’ve seen them where they really want to make a deal. And I think that’s a very positive step,” Trump added.

Trump declined to identify those involved in the most recent conversation or say whether he is in direct contact with President Xi Jinping. Trump added Monday that the two sides will begin ‘talking very seriously,” saying that after the calls he believes the Chinese “mean business.”

A Chinese delegation long had been expected to travel to Washington in September to continue talks and that remained the case after Trump’s escalation following China’s tariff announcement Friday.

Trump’s optimistic comments about China came as he commented for the first time on the surprise appearance at the G-7 summit by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, and as the international gathering put Trump’s differences with his counterparts on display.

World leaders had encouraged Trump all weekend to deescalate the conflict with China, he clashed Macron over new France’s digital services tax, and he broke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in not forcefully condemning North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches.

But Trump on Monday claimed the reports of disagreements were overblown, starting with the Zarif visit.

Quiet Sunday

Uncharacteristically silent Sunday while Zarif was in France, Trump insisted that Macron had asked his “approval” before asking Zarif to attend, as he looks to lower tensions in the Persian Gulf. And Trump rejected the assertion by some allies that the invitation to Zarif was somehow an insult.

“I spoke to President Macron yesterday and I knew everything he was doing and I approved whatever he was doing and I thought it was fine,” Trump said of the Zarif talks. He said he thought it was too soon for he and Zarif to meet but wouldn’t say whether any Americans had been in contact with the Iranian. The Iranian government had said they would not meet with any Americans during the eight-hour visit to France.

Trump said there could soon be time for a meeting between himself and Iranian officials, but refused to lay out clear steps forward or say if he’d be willing to accede to a plan put forward by Macron to offer Iran some relief from crushing petroleum sanctions in exchange for restarting nuclear talks. He said of the Iran talks, “It’s all very new. They’re under a lot of financial stress.”

After a breakdown in talks this spring, Trump and Xi agreed in June to resume negotiations. But talks in Shanghai in July ended with no indication of progress. Negotiators talked by phone this month and are due to meet again in Washington next month.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
THE LATEST
President of the European Council Donald Tusk, clockwise from center front, Italian Prime Minis ...
Iranian envoy gets surprise G-7 invite from French leader
By Sylvie Corbet, Lori Hinnant and Darlene Superville The Associated Press

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Trump had not “set preconditions” on negotiations with Iran.

U.S President Donald Trump sits for lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron, right, at the ...
Trump facing limits of go-it-alone stance at G-7 summit
By Zeke Miller, Darlene Superville and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

The annual G-7 summit has historically been used to highlight common ground among the world’s leading democracies.

Prison bars. (Thinkstock)
Nevada corrections workers file for union recognition
By / RJ

Nevada corrections workers filed to be recognized as a union affiliated with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the first group of state workers to take advantage of a new law that allows for collective bargaining.