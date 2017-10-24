ad-fullscreen
Politics and Government

Sources reporting Arizona senator Flake won’t run for re-election

By David Weigel and Ed O’Keefe Washington Post
October 24, 2017 - 12:05 pm
 
Updated October 24, 2017 - 12:39 pm

WASHINGTON — Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., will retire from the Senate at the end of his term, saying he was out of step with his party in the era of President Donald Trump.

“There may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party,” Flake told the Arizona Republic. “This spell will pass, but not by next year.”

Two Republicans familiar with Flake’s plans confirmed that the senator will retire at the end of 2018.

The senator’s surprise announcement came after more than a year of criticism of Trump and the direction he had taken the party, culminating this year in a book called “Conscience of a Conservative.” Polls in Arizona found Flake trailing likely Democratic nominee, Rep. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., as well as potential primary challengers, if he sought a second term next year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

