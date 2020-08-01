Special session aims at police, election and eviction reform

Nevada lawmakers hit the ground running Friday with the opening of the Legislature’s second special session of the summer, moving quickly on measures to change mining taxes and provide for pandemic-driven mail-in voting in November.

In this July 8, 2020, file photo, the Assembly meets on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City. (David Calvert via AP, Pool)

Lawmakers also took up measures that would stay court eviction proceedings in favor of alternate methods of resolving landlord-tenant disputes. Also introduced Friday: a police reform bill that includes a ban on chokeholds.

Amid calls for police reforms in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, Nevada lawmakers on Friday unveiled the first bill of the special session to address police conduct.

The bill would ban police use of chokeholds or any maneuver that restricts a the flow of blood to a person’s brain, allows people to keep their cellphones and continue recording their interactions with police, and also requires police officers to intervene if they see excessive force being used by a fellow officer. That “duty to intervene,” is already required by policy for most of Nevada’s large police departments.

That chokehold ban would seemingly encompass the controversial lateral vascular neck restraint, which came under scrutiny in Las Vegas after the 2017 death of Tashii Brown, who died after a Las Vegas police officer put him in a similar hold for more than a minute. Police recently approved a $2.2 million settlement for Brown’s family.

Lawmakers are also expected to take up a bill that would undo many of the protections that the Legislature approved for police officers in the 2019 session with Senate Bill 242, although that bill has not been released as of yet.

Holly Welborn, policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, said the ban on chokeholds would be “a huge win and a huge step forward in our state.”

But Welborn said the bill could go further in terms of accountability, noting that it doesn’t carry any penalties if officers don’t abide by the requirements.

Will Huddler, chairman of the Las Vegas Police Managers and Supervisors Association, questioned why lawmakers in Nevada are pushing for these changes based on what happened in Minneapolis, noting that Metro underwent an extensive review on the department’s policing patterns and practices by the U.S. Department of Justice less than a decade ago. That approach was praised as a national model for better law enforcement by one of the nation’s top police accountability experts.

“Is there is someone in Carson City that believes that Metro doesn’t believe that Black lives matter? Of course they do. Without a doubt, Black lives matter,” Huddler said. “To believe that we don’t think they do is preposterous.”

Huddler said he hopes that lawmakers will slow down, take time talk with law enforcement members and use empirical data to make their decisions.

Specifically, he said he has issues with the choke hold ban, noting that Las Vegas police has changed its policy to only allow vascular neck restraints to be used in deadly force situations. Huddler said that “the state should follow suit and stop there.”

The supervisor’s union has had a conference call with Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, Huddler said, and noted that Attorney General Aaron Ford, who previously sent out a list of 73 policy ideas for police reform, was receptive in conversations to concerns.

But Huddler said attempts to talk with Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, who originally sponsored SB 242 in 2019, have not been fruitful and that she has not returned any calls.

“She has not returned any calls,” Huddler said.

Slowing down evictions

The Senate took up Senate Bill 1, which would allow courts to stay eviction proceedings for up to 30 days in favor of alternative dispute resolution between landlords and tenants. The move comes amid fears that the state’s courts could be overwhelmed by eviction cases when a moratorium on evictions expires on Sept. 1.

The state treasurer’s office has forecast as many as 135,000 tenants are at risk of eviction; the nonpartisan Guinn Center puts the estimate as high as 142,000 tenants, or as many as 327,000 Nevadans.

“I think the eviction problem facing this state presents enormous hardships for landlords as well as their tenants, and this is a step that we hope the court system can initiate to try to mitigate those hardships,” state Supreme Court Justice James Hardesty told lawmakers in presenting the bill. “There’s lots of things that can come from mediation. And so I think that what is important here is the flexibility of an impartial system that allows the parties to address alternatives and consider what is best for them in their own situation.”

The item passed out Senate committee and awaits a vote there.

Controversy over elections

Later in the afternoon, the Assembly took up Assembly Bill 4, an omnibus measure modifying election procedures during periods of declared emergency in Nevada, such as the current one, declared in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It would apply to the November election. After more than five hours of testimony and discussion, the Assembly approved the measure on a party line vote, 29-12.

Its various provisions are geared toward conducting a mostly-mail-only election. It would make it easier for people to vote without physically going to a polling place; creates more flexible procedures for accepting mail-in ballots, including the collection, or “harvesting,” of ballots for drop-off; and makes changes to help elections officials tabulate the vote. It also allocates $2 million in federal pandemic assistance to pay for mail-in ballots for this year’s general election.

The measure runs contrary to Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske’s plan to conduct regular elections in November.

