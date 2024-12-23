67°F
Spokesperson: Bill Clinton is hospitalized with a fever but in good spirits

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton respond to a ...
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton respond to audience questions on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 at the Robinson Center auditorum in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins)
The Associated Press
December 23, 2024 - 2:51 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted Monday to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington after developing a fever.

The 78-year-old was admitted in the “afternoon for testing and observation,” Angel Urena, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, said in a statement.

“He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving,” Urena said.

Clinton, a Democrat who served two terms as president from January 1993 until January 2001, addressed the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this summer and campaigned ahead of November’s election for the unsuccessful White House bid of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

